Amazon Echo Show 10: Alexa puts her spin on moving smart displays
Amazon
This is the Echo Show 10, a $250 smart display from Amazon that can pan its cameras and track you around the room.
Next level, creepy?
Let's find out.
Today we're gonna talk about how the Echo 10 stacks up when it comes to smarts, sound, cameras, and whether or not that creepy Following you thing works or not.
First let's talk about design live.
It's fine.
It looks like an echo show smart display slapped on the front of a big smart speaker and it weighs in at a chunky 5.6 pounds.
The base houses a brushless motor and the speakers so the 6.7 inch depth Make sense but the show 10 will still take up more space on your shelf than a traditional smart display.
Echo show 10 has solid audio and video specs with a 10.1 inch HD display a 13 megapixel front facing camera with a wide angle lens and dual front firing tweeters and a woofer for all your audio meets.
That 13 megapixel camera on the show.
10 is a major upgrade from the five megapixel camera on the second gen echo show.
It's also twice the quality of the six and a half mega pixel camera.
You'll find on the nest hub, max, like other echo show displays before it, this moving model has physical buttons for volume control, microphone muting and a physical cameras.
Shutter.
Now the obvious feature here is the eco show ten motorised space.
The show ten uses a combination of audio and computer vision to zero in on it's subject and try track it around a room.
You can adjust exactly how far the screen rotates so it doesn;t bump into things in a tight space or when it's near other objects.
The camera tracking functionality is automatically enabled.
So if you want Alexa to shadow you just a bit less or not at all.
You'll need to adjust that in the device settings on the display.
Options here are pretty customizable.
You can select which activities, if any will trigger motion so you're not forced to live with it all the time.
You can also manually tilt and turn the screen and turn motion on or off by swiping down on the display.
The echo 10s tracking was pretty spot on in my testing but I was able to confuse it a few times with two people walking around my kitchen.
Sometimes the motion felt a little too sensitive for what I was doing, but Overall, it was surprisingly useful for doing things like watching TV and taking a video call while cooking.
Don't believe me?
Take a look.
So as you can see, Chris is on the other end of another 10 and it's gonna follow him around the room.
Probably.
Yeah, you can tell us a little bit of a delay but the resume and for the most part I can track him.
Anywhere he goes in the room, I can turn on those 360 degrees.
So
How does it do if I like, come closer though?
Like hey, you're supposed to be able to tilt right
Now I can not only automatically Sweet they will know how fast can it go though?>> Pretty slow.
Yeah, it's pretty delayed.
If you're gone really quick.>> I was imagining like with my kids like video chatting with my parents like you know.
Go crazy how well can that actually
keep up?
Yeah, exactly.>> If you keep them far away, I think it's fine but my kids have the tendency to
have the no shot.
Yeah, exactly.>> It's not perfect.
When it comes to audio, the echo show 10 blast out plenty of sound effects.
Max volume with little to no distortion especially for device that is first and foremost a smart display.
30% volume felt comfortable in 100% was almost unbearably loud at close range.
If that sounds familiar, that's because we felt the same way about the new Amazon Echo.
Take a listen for yourself.
As far as smartgo ZigBee hub is built into the echo show 10 for simple setup of other smart home devices, our echo show 10 had no trouble finding smart bulbs, locks and cameras, like Amazon, other echo devices you can use Alexa guard to To listen for alarm sounds, or glass breaking, when you're not home, plus extra features if you subscribe to the paid version Alexa guard plus.
New with the echo show 10 is occupancy and vacancy based routines that allow you to customize your routine to start or end when someone enters or leaves the area your show 10 etc.
You can also drop in on your Echo show 10.
10 remotely via the Alexa app.
Other features like music, entertainment and games remain the same across echo show devices, so there aren't any big surprises there.
The echo show 10 is the priciest echo smart display on sale right now but it's also the most capable I was impressed with audio and video quality and the motion features didn't feel like the total gimmick I thought it might be.
Here's the thing.
Not everyone is gonna be comfortable with cameras and their smart home especially cameras that can follow you around a room.
If you think you'd be more comfortable with those motion features, turn Turn off, the more affordable echo smart display might be your best bet.
Thanks for watching, be sure to like and subscribe, or if you're creeped out by screens that stare back at you, let me know in the comments.