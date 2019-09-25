Amazon Echo Buds take on AirPods with built-in Alexa

Transcript
[MUSIC] Hey, I'm here at Amazon's Day One headquarters in Seattle, Washington, where they announced a slew of new devices at a big device event Here at the spheres outside, and among them, we've got new Amazon Echo bugs. These are wireless bluetooth ear buds that have Alexa built in. They have full voice activated functionality, should you just say the wake word, activate the assistant asking a question and get a response right in your ear. Now in addition to that, you can actually tap in whole to access the specific your choice on your phone, so If you use Siri on an iPhone or the Google Assistant on an Android device, just tap and hold so you can talk to that assistant too. You also double tap to activate bose ambient noise reduction that's gonna help bring the sound down in places where it might be a little noisy like here in the press room. It's not full voice-canceling, but it is an added element of sound quality that a lot of audiophiles might appreciate. Now, the Echo Buds come in this nice charging case, and they give about five hours of battery life for streaming music. Four hours if you're making calls, Amazon says. Now you'll see when I open up the case here you get this little light that comes on it's green and then it's going to turn blue to indicate that the buds have paired with the phone and when you see that you're also going to get a little card in the Alexa app that offers controls to the buttons. So that card you can turn the microphone on and off, you can mute it if you want a little privacy. You can also control the pass through and the ambient noise reduction that's provided by Bose here, so it's supposed to be a very good crisp sound from a nice set of ear buds. So Amazon's echo buds are available for pre order right now at a price of 129.99. And expected to ship out in time for the holidays. Try and compete with Apple's air pods in the Samsung Galaxy but when we test them out soon let you know how they stack up. [MUSIC]
From article: Echo Buds from Amazon sticks Alexa inside your ears

