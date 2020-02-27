Amazon discourages face mask price gouging, Konami Code creator dies
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
[SOUND]
Amazon is warning its sellers not to price gouge facemasks in the wake of Corona virus fears.
The E commerce giant reportedly sent out an email alerting some sellers they were violating pricing policies when it came to medical facemask and warned if they continue to charge exorbitant prices.
They could be kicked off the site.
The price of a box of face masks has skyrocketed in recent weeks as coronavirus spreads globally.
If you've ever heard the phrase up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start, you're familiar with the Konami code.
The creator of that code Kazuhisa Hashimoto has passed away at the age of 61.
Konami made its first appearance in 1986 as a cheat for the game Gladius but became widely known in the US when it was included in the NES classic Contra.
And finally, facial recognition software company Clearview AI says it was a victim of a data breach.
The company says its entire client list was stolen along with information about custom searches and accounts.
Clear view as main clients are law enforcement agencies using the company's database of 3 billion photos collected from websites like Facebook and LinkedIn.
clear view AI says that database was not accessed in the breach.
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Coronavirus causes Olympic concerns, Amazon's new quick grocery...
1:42
Xbox Series X specs revealed, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera...
1:20
Galaxy Z Flip factory closed over coronavirus fears, NASA snaps...
1:57
Bezos launching $10B climate fund, Z Flip looks like a hit
1:26
Apple may open up iOS, tweets get easier to link
1:14
TCL's slide-out concept phone, TikTok introduces family safety...
1:25
iPhone SE 2 incoming? Bezos launching $10B climate fund
1:37
TCL's extendable phone, Jeff Bezos fights climate change