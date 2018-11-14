Tech Today

Amazon chooses HQ2 locations, Waymo's self-driving service may launch in December

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. It's official. Amazon has chosen Long Island City and Arlington, Virginia as the pair of cities for the company's new headquarter locations. Dubbed HQ2, the project had become one of the most sought after recruitment jobs for dozens of cities, all vying for Amazon's business. According to Bloomberg, Waymo is close to launching a self driving car service coming to the Phoenix suburbs as early as December. Word is this service, which will have different branding than Waymo, will directly compete with the likes of Uber and Lyft, right down to comparable pricing. And finally Apple's new T2 chip found in the iMac Pro and MacBoook Air includes technology that regulates repairs. This according to a confirmation received by the verge. The news has received mixed reactions from third-party repair services and customers alike and some are wondering if this technology interferes with the [UNKNOWN] repair law. [MUSIC] You can save today with the latest by visiting C net. [MUSIC]
