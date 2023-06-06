Allswell Brick Mattress Review: A Firmer More Affordable Bed in a Box 8:19 Watch Now

Jun 6, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: Have you been checking out the oswell lineup of mattresses and wondering what's the story with the oswell brick while this we're gonna be talking about in today's video? Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen, I'm missing it.com, and we have our solar review of the Oswell Brick mattress. This is one of five beds that Oswell has to offer, and given the name, you'd expect it to be pretty firm, which it is. But we'll be talking about everything you need to know, including what it's made of, what it's gonna feel like for you to sleep on, [00:00:30] how firm it actually is, how much it costs, and who might ultimately wanna think about getting the brick. If that sounds good, you find this photo helpful, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and let's us dive right in by covering the policy info, you should expect shooting. Decide to order a mattress from Oswell. This is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods, and warranties. Now, Oswell did send us out their beds for free so we can test 'em out and tell you about 'em, but if you go in for yourself, you're gonna start with free bed in a box. Speaker 1: Shipping the inboxing process for the oswell brick and pretty much all online bed in a box mattresses is gonna be pretty much identical. You just bring it inside, you open [00:01:00] it up, you rip off all the plastic. There's an unfortunate amount of plastic, but that's just kind of how it needs to be. And then you watch your new mattress inflate. Now there are a couple things I wanna mention for the inboxing process. Number one, you should always have someone there to help you out. I've unboxed quite a few beds by myself, and while it's not impossible, I've done it many, many times and I know what I'm doing and it just makes it much easier to have someone there to help you. And also another thing is that right when you inbox a mattress, there's a really good chance that it might have a bit of an odor to it. Speaker 1: It might [00:01:30] be a little misshapen and it might feel extremely soft. Like when you lay down on it, you're gonna sink all the way down to your foundation or your floor maybe. And this is just because it's been compressed in that plastic for so long and just needs a little time to fully inflate and reach its proper furnace level. So if you unbox a bed and it looks totally wrong, don't worry about it. It's perfectly normal. Once the mattress arrives at your door, not when you start sleeping on it, that's actually an important distinction. It's when the bed shows up. So if you leave it in the box for a week or two, then you're actually cutting into your 100 night trial period. [00:02:00] So you get a little over three months of sleep on the bed to really form an opinion on it to determine whether or not you like it and it suits your needs. Speaker 1: You decide that it doesn't, for whatever reason, you can return it within the trial window and get a full refund. But if you wind up keeping a bed, you're looking at a standard 10 warranty. Now, there is actually kind of a curve ball with the policies for Oswell because Oswell's actually owned by Walmart and you can occasionally find an Oswell mattress in store. And if you buy one in store, the policies might be a bit different, and you can sometimes order an Oswell mattress directly through walmart.com [00:02:30] as opposed to oswell home.com. So just make sure you're paying attention. Depending on where you buy it, those policies might change, but the policies aren't really the reason you're gonna be purchasing a mattress. You're gonna be purchasing a mattress for a lot of other reasons, which you're gonna get into now. And we're gonna start with the overall construction and feel of the Oswell brick mattress. Speaker 1: So the also brick is a hybrid mattress by default. This means that it uses coils as its primary support layer as opposed to foam. When we talk about all foam beds, it means that under the cover, the bed is comprised of entirely foam [00:03:00] layers. And when we say hybrid mattress 99 out of a hundred times, that just means it uses a combination of coils and other foams under the cover. So you have a thick layer of pocketed coils as the main support layer, and then you have two inches of transition. Foam also calls this their high density foam, and it's gonna act as a buffer between the primary comfort layer and the coils underneath. It's gonna add some responsiveness and a bit of comfort as well. And then the primary comfort layer of the oswell brick mattress is a pretty thin layer of copper infused memory foam. Speaker 1: [00:03:30] Now, there's a lot of brands that use copper infused memory foam, and they talk about all the benefits of the copper, like it's supposed to smell better and help wick away heat. I'm not really sure there's much to that, but it certainly can't hurt. Now, also does their cover a little bit differently than a lot of other mattress brands in that it's kind of a comfort layer in and of itself. So they call this their firmer quilted panel. So the overall feel of the azz also brick mattress is what you would expect with this construction, more of a firm foam feel. Overall, this means that you don't [00:04:00] really sink into it very much because that memory foam layer while it's there and offers you a bit of pressure relief, it's very thin and the feel of the mattress is more dominated by the firmer quilted top panel. Speaker 1: And that layer of transition foam underneath the memory foam, so you don't really sink into it much, and it is gonna be plenty responsive. So if you're more of a combination sleeper, it'll be really easy to rotate between ceiling positions and given the name Oswell Brick, this kind of feel is, you know, kind of expected. Let's start talking about the firmness level of this mattress. And when we first received it [00:04:30] with the name Brick, we expected it to be one of the firmest beds that we ever tested. And while is noticeably firm, it's not gonna be at a control firm. So in our test, we found it to be close to a medium firm, maybe a hair firmer than that, which is gonna make it a really nice option for back stomach and certain combination sleepers. In general, if you are a primary back sleeper, you are gonna be looking for a firmer mattress like this. Speaker 1: This is because if you're sleeping on a soft mattress and you're sleeping on your back, there's a really good chance that the center third of your body can actually start sinking below the [00:05:00] rest of your spine, which can actually cause it lower back pain over time. Kind of the same thing goes if you're a stomach sleeper side Sleepers on the other hand, generally prefer so your mattresses that help create other pressure points with their hips and their shoulders. So affirmative level like this is gonna be most ideal for back and stomach sleepers. If you spend some of the night on your side, you can probably get by on it, but if you are a primary side sleeper, I would steer clear. So the firmness and feel of the ozo brick mattress can easily be described as firm, although maybe not quite as firm as we were expecting. Speaker 1: A medium firm [00:05:30] is gonna be plenty firm for most back and stomach sleepers. If you're looking for something even firmer than that, make sure you look down below in the description. We should hopefully have some additional options for you, including some best lists. Let's move over to a few considerations for couples. Namely edge support and motion isolation. The Edge support refers to how well the outer edges of the bed hold up under pressure. So if you are sharing this mattress and you wind up sleeping on the outer edges for whatever reason, you're gonna want it to hold up and not get that roll off sensation. And because this is a firmer hybrid bed, it's gonna do just fine on edge support. Some more higher [00:06:00] end hybrid beds will have the outer edges of the mattress with extra reinforced coils. This doesn't really have that extra reinforcement, but it's not really gonna be an issue when it comes to motion isolation. Speaker 1: It's gonna be pretty average. A all foam memory foam bed is obviously gonna be the best at isolating motion on a mattress like this. You will feel some motion transferring through the mattress if your partner tosses and turns. But modern pocketed coils are so much better than old school Inner Springs isolating motion. Again, I don't see it being a huge issue. Maybe if you are an extremely light sleeper, [00:06:30] you might run into a problems occasionally. And then let's move over to the subject of pricing. This is probably the last really big thing you're gonna want to know. And also as a brand is one of the most consistently affordable brands that we've tested. And the also Brick Mattress is no exception of that. A queen size before you factory in any discounts is gonna be only around 700 bucks. And $700 for a quality hybrid bed is a very nice value proposition. Speaker 1: Now, Oswell tends to save their sales for major holidays. I'm not sure which one [00:07:00] is coming up next. I'm recording this in February. But if you go to oswell's website and put in your email, you can usually get a 15% off or 20% off for your first purchase. So you can probably find some kind of discount for Oswell year round. But if you're looking to save the most money, I would rate a round for some big holiday mattress. Brands will change their prices around sometimes, so make sure you look down below in the description for what's current on the oswell brick and any deals we're able to find help save you some money. And that leaves us with the question, who should think about getting the Oswell brick mattress? And I think that's a pretty easy [00:07:30] question to answer. If you're looking for a mattress that's notice will be firm and you're on more of a strict budget, you can't really do that much better than the oswell brick. Speaker 1: This bed is nose will be firm. And if you are more of a back your stomach sleeper, you'll probably enjoy it. And considering it's only $700 before you're factoring in discounts, that makes it a really nice value. In fact, two of my friends were looking for a mattress just like this, and they wound up with the oswell brick and they have slept on it for a little over a year now, and they really like it. So let us know what you think. Write us down on the comments. What are your thoughts on [00:08:00] the Oswell brick mattress? Let us know. And again, make sure you look down below in the description for all the resources you need to help you with your online mattress search. If you found this video helpful are interesting, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But it's gonna do it for me. This is on a scene at home and I'll see you in the next one.