All the highlights from Google's Made By Google event
This is CNET, and hear the stories that matter right now.
At the companies made by Google event in New York City, Google lifted the curtain on a slew of new products, as well as the worst kept secret in tech, the pixel four, personally teased new pixel buds that promise to adjust volume and microphone range accordingly.
They'll last five hours on the charge when they release in the Spring for 179.
There's also a redesigned Pixelbook Go for 649 with a slim metal body, large trackpad and 13.3 inch screen.
The company's Nest line of products introduced a new Nest Mini that will go for $49 and a refresh to Google WiFi, now called Nest WiFi.
Promises improved range and speed and will come in three colors designed to blend in better with your home.
It will also double as an assistant smart speaker.
The two piece setup for nest Wi Fi starts at 269.
And last but not least, Google debut the pixel four and four XL in three colors.
Starting at 799 for a 64 gigabyte version, it standout features include a variable 90 hertz display a millimeter wave radar for fast based on lock and brand new specific hand gestures, and dual rear cameras that promise to improve upon the pixels already impressive camera Google assistant is better integrated in the pixel for, and now features a voice recorder that can transcribe on the fly.
You can stay up to date with all things google by visiting CNET
