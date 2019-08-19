Alienware's $4,000 55-inch OLED gaming monitor will land soon
The highlight of Dell's announcements for the games com show this year has to be its Alienware, 55 inch OLED monitor.
The display which surfaced at CES 2019 costs $4,000.
So the question on everybody's minds is why should I buy that over a similar TV that costs half as much?
Pretty lights Display Port input free six port USB connections.
It's an interesting question now that we're starting to see less expensive OLED TVs offer variable refresh rate support through HDMI 2.1 And the same 120 hertz maximum refresh as the Alienware.
The monitor does match the rest of the company's redesigned gaming hardware like the physically revamped modular Aurora midsize desktop, and the expanded line of accessories with the shared programmable lighting schemes.
It's expected to ship at the end of September and we've got a lot of unanswered questions about that.
We'll have to dig into it when we get our hands on it.
