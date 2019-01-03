Alexa-connected smartglasses are here, with Vuzix Blade
Whatever happened to Vuzix Blade?
The promised Alexa-connected, AR smart glasses debuted at CES 2018 last year in Las Vegas.
One year later it's time for CES 2019 and they're finally here.
And I'm wearing them.
The Vuzix Blade works with prescription lenses but I tested this pre-release model with contacts.
Vuzix Blade is aimed more at enterprise than any regular person, but they do look a lot more normal than other smart glasses I've seen relatively speaking.
To be clear, these are more Google Glass than Magic Leap.
No floating 3D dinosaurs here, one floating screen that's projected over the right lens which seems to crisply hang in the air.
The text is clear and readable and the blade can run basic games and graphics, too.
An onboard gyroscope allows turning and aiming at a few target shooting games.
But, it's not always as precise and life free as I like.
Frozen videos can be recorded, too, through a lens on the left side.
It's just like those old Google Glass days.
Everything's controlled through a touchpad on the right arm or turning your head, single and double finger swipes and taps navigate, which can get pretty annoying.
Motion gestures or a little controller would have been nice.
Add Bluetooth headphones and you can listen to music or link the blade to your phone, both at the Android and iOS.
There aren't a lot of apps though yet.
No, you're probably not going to ever wear a pair of these $1000 smart glasses but the way that they can display information including notifications could help bring closed captioning and other assistive tools to people.
It's good enough to sing karaoke with.
[UNKNOWN] Tall and tan and young and lovely.
I can't sing the girl.
It only lasts a couple of hours on a charge and Bluetooth connections were really buggy on this pre-release device.
Maybe it's a reminder that connected smart glasses are here, we just need to know what to do with them.
