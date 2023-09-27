Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange 9:25 Watch Now

Sep 27, 2023

Speaker 1: Alan Wake two is an upcoming game by Reini Entertainment and the long awaited sequel to the fan favorite 2010 Game. Alan Wake, the sequel tells more of title character Alan Wake's story and introduces new characters who are trying to solve the mystery he left behind, which CNET got to try out ahead of the game's launch. In my early preview the game, I found Alan Wake two to be an intriguing follow-up to the original tougher, meaner, grittier. So be prepared for more survival, horror experience, and similar to the other games Remedy as released like Quantum Break and Control. Allen Wake two continues the studio's signature [00:00:30] style transmedia storytelling by building a narrative through gameplay, captivating manuscript pages and live action recorded video segments. While the tougher challenge may be an adjustment for Alan Wake fans, it's undeniable that Remedy is about to release a game unlike any other on the market. Speaker 1: Our preview is split into two sections, one each for Newcomers Saga Anderson, an F B I agent investigating Wake's absence in the real world and Alan Wake continued effort to escape the nightmarish dark place dimension he got stuck in at the end of the first game. The first section had us following Anderson and Watery. A town near [00:01:00] the Bright Falls setting of the original things are not what they seem, and the townsfolk are far too familiar with the F B I agent, who is showing up for the first time, but somehow has a history with everyone she meets. Anderson tries to make sense of it all with a new game mechanic called the Mind Palace, a liminal space where she can ruminate on how the people she meets tie into the conspiracy she's trying to unravel. It's also where she can review documents and clues, including the iconic manuscript pages that Wake has been writing. Here's what came next in our previous. Using Speaker 2: Screwdrivers to break into gift shops isn't exactly standard [00:01:30] procedure. Finding a Casey movie Lunchbox out here can't be a coincidence. Another message, [00:02:00] another locked box. Speaker 3: [00:03:30] He reminds you to stop feeding up to the moose Coffee. Speaker 4: Seriously. Speaker 2: Jesus. Calm down saga. It's just a pot of coffee. [00:04:30] Okay, then Speaker 1: [00:05:00] The second section focuses on the titular Allen Wake, who is stuck in the dark place dimension and trying to escape. Wake is beset by shadowy enemies as he tries to use his supernatural creative powers to write his way out in place. The Mind Palace Wake has his writer's room, which allows him to take areas he visits and rewrite them as new scenes, changing the location so he can find a way forward. [00:05:30] As you can tell from the gameplay footage, it's a bit of a trippy sequence trying to figure out how the Dark place's Dream Logic works. This distinguishes wake segments from Anderson's investigations, but it seems like there's a strong tie between the two that will be uncovered as the game progresses. But in my preview, wake has his hands full, answering an intriguing call and finding his way through the Oceanview Hotel, a reference to the Oceanview Motel from Control, and it's not the only crossover from remedies previous games that tie each other more tightly together into one big mystery packed universe. Here's our preview with [00:06:00] the weight controlled part of the game. Speaker 4: [00:06:30] In my story, Speaker 5: [00:08:00] Night Springs a special place, a [00:08:30] shifting space existing in a countless number of parallel realities. Sometimes a quaint small town, sometimes a hulking metropolis different every time we set upon the road that leads us there and yet like a half remembered echo of a fading dream. Always familiar to us. These are the stories that take place there. More inspiring, macabre, terrifying, heartbreaking, [00:09:00] nail biting, absurd and thrilling sometimes. All of these things at once. A haunting new season of Mind Bending episodes written by Alan Wake. I am your host Warland or, and I will see you soon in Night Springs.