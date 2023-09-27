Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange
Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange
9:25
Watch Now

Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange

Video Games
Speaker 1: Alan Wake two is an upcoming game by Reini Entertainment and the long awaited sequel to the fan favorite 2010 Game. Alan Wake, the sequel tells more of title character Alan Wake's story and introduces new characters who are trying to solve the mystery he left behind, which CNET got to try out ahead of the game's launch. In my early preview the game, I found Alan Wake two to be an intriguing follow-up to the original tougher, meaner, grittier. So be prepared for more survival, horror experience, and similar to the other games Remedy as released like Quantum Break and Control. Allen Wake two continues the studio's signature [00:00:30] style transmedia storytelling by building a narrative through gameplay, captivating manuscript pages and live action recorded video segments. While the tougher challenge may be an adjustment for Alan Wake fans, it's undeniable that Remedy is about to release a game unlike any other on the market. Speaker 1: Our preview is split into two sections, one each for Newcomers Saga Anderson, an F B I agent investigating Wake's absence in the real world and Alan Wake continued effort to escape the nightmarish dark place dimension he got stuck in at the end of the first game. The first section had us following Anderson and Watery. A town near [00:01:00] the Bright Falls setting of the original things are not what they seem, and the townsfolk are far too familiar with the F B I agent, who is showing up for the first time, but somehow has a history with everyone she meets. Anderson tries to make sense of it all with a new game mechanic called the Mind Palace, a liminal space where she can ruminate on how the people she meets tie into the conspiracy she's trying to unravel. It's also where she can review documents and clues, including the iconic manuscript pages that Wake has been writing. Here's what came next in our previous. Using Speaker 2: Screwdrivers to break into gift shops isn't exactly standard [00:01:30] procedure. Finding a Casey movie Lunchbox out here can't be a coincidence. Another message, [00:02:00] another locked box. Speaker 3: [00:03:30] He reminds you to stop feeding up to the moose Coffee. Speaker 4: Seriously. Speaker 2: Jesus. Calm down saga. It's just a pot of coffee. [00:04:30] Okay, then Speaker 1: [00:05:00] The second section focuses on the titular Allen Wake, who is stuck in the dark place dimension and trying to escape. Wake is beset by shadowy enemies as he tries to use his supernatural creative powers to write his way out in place. The Mind Palace Wake has his writer's room, which allows him to take areas he visits and rewrite them as new scenes, changing the location so he can find a way forward. [00:05:30] As you can tell from the gameplay footage, it's a bit of a trippy sequence trying to figure out how the Dark place's Dream Logic works. This distinguishes wake segments from Anderson's investigations, but it seems like there's a strong tie between the two that will be uncovered as the game progresses. But in my preview, wake has his hands full, answering an intriguing call and finding his way through the Oceanview Hotel, a reference to the Oceanview Motel from Control, and it's not the only crossover from remedies previous games that tie each other more tightly together into one big mystery packed universe. Here's our preview with [00:06:00] the weight controlled part of the game. Speaker 4: [00:06:30] In my story, Speaker 5: [00:08:00] Night Springs a special place, a [00:08:30] shifting space existing in a countless number of parallel realities. Sometimes a quaint small town, sometimes a hulking metropolis different every time we set upon the road that leads us there and yet like a half remembered echo of a fading dream. Always familiar to us. These are the stories that take place there. More inspiring, macabre, terrifying, heartbreaking, [00:09:00] nail biting, absurd and thrilling sometimes. All of these things at once. A haunting new season of Mind Bending episodes written by Alan Wake. I am your host Warland or, and I will see you soon in Night Springs.

Up Next

Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange
4k60-s-001-002-1-mp4-00-30-33-06-still001-00-00-00-00-still001.png

Up Next

Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange

PlayStation Portal Gaming Handheld: Hands-On
p1015114

PlayStation Portal Gaming Handheld: Hands-On

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld
230525-yt-project-q-revealed-explained-3

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld

Setting Up the PlayStation VR2
psvr2howto-sb-v2-00-04-11-20-still001.png

Setting Up the PlayStation VR2

We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves
ytstill

We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves

xScreen vs. Depgi: The Battle for a Portable Xbox:
221108-site-xbox-monitor-vs

xScreen vs. Depgi: The Battle for a Portable Xbox:

Former Nintendo President Talks Success and Where He's Headed
yt-reggie-fils-aime-v4

Former Nintendo President Talks Success and Where He's Headed

Walking the PAX West 2022 Show Floor
pax-060922-port-00-00-30-16-still003.png

Walking the PAX West 2022 Show Floor

Geoff Keighley, the Man Behind Summer Game Fest
220614-yt-geoff-keighley-interview-site

Geoff Keighley, the Man Behind Summer Game Fest

Gotham Knights Has a New 13-Minute Gameplay Trailer
gotham-knights

Gotham Knights Has a New 13-Minute Gameplay Trailer

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange
4k60-s-001-002-1-mp4-00-30-33-06-still001-00-00-00-00-still001.png

Alan Wake 2 Is Tough, Dark and Compellingly Strange

Purple Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?
The Purple Restore mattress against a colorful background and a man in a sweatshirt in the front.

Purple Mattress Guide: Which Bed Should You Sleep On?

Digital Heroes: Connecting New Yorkers to Affordable, High-Speed Internet Access
230922-yt-nyc-mesh-v01b

Digital Heroes: Connecting New Yorkers to Affordable, High-Speed Internet Access

TV Buying Guide: Sizes, Prices and When to Buy to Get a Good Deal
tv-buying-guide-cnet-seq-00-08-50-25-still008

TV Buying Guide: Sizes, Prices and When to Buy to Get a Good Deal

Brain-Computer Interface: No Open Brain Surgery Required
demo3

Brain-Computer Interface: No Open Brain Surgery Required

First Look: Microsoft Surface Studio 2 and Surface Go 3 Laptops
surface-laptops-1080-seq-00-05-17-28-still005

First Look: Microsoft Surface Studio 2 and Surface Go 3 Laptops

Most Popular All most popular

TV Buying Guide: Sizes, Prices and When to Buy to Get a Good Deal
tv-buying-guide-cnet-seq-00-08-50-25-still008

TV Buying Guide: Sizes, Prices and When to Buy to Get a Good Deal

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
amazon-reveals-new-ring-and-blink-cameras-00-04-09-02-still001

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home

Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick
amazon-seq-00-00-08-14-still001

Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone

Surprises From First Days of iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9
230921-site-one-more-thing-revelations-of-the-reviews-2

Surprises From First Days of iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9

Watch Everything Microsoft Just Announced at its Surface Event
230921-site-microsoft-supercut

Watch Everything Microsoft Just Announced at its Surface Event

Latest Products All latest products

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play
new-vizio-tvs-cnet-00-00-41-11-still001.png

Vizio's New Quantum Pro TVs Could Be a Strong Value Play

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
amazon-reveals-new-ring-and-blink-cameras-00-04-09-02-still001

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
cnet-thumbnail-amazonevent-kids-site

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
iphone15pro-promax-review-clean

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive

Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)
bosehandson-00-00-21-12-still001

Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look
handson-applewatch-ultra2-clean

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look

Latest How To All how to videos

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
how-to-record-your-screen-in-windows-11-00-00-48-13-still002

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
copilot-clean

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI