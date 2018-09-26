Acer's big, bold Helios 500 laptop

Your video,
Anyone searching for a slim upscale looking gaming laptop has been having a pretty good year.
There's the 14-inch razor blade, the Acer Saphirus and other high-end light weight laptops with minimalist designs.
And then there is the Acer Predator Helios 500, it's pretty much the exact opposite of all those things.
This is a huge 17 inch gaming laptop with a Chrome [INAUDIBLE] logo on the back, all sorts of multicolored internal lightning and the kind of big desktop footprint rarely seen these days.
It's 8.3 pounds with [INAUDIBLE] power break and nearly two inches thick.
Why all the extra mass?
Because it takes a much different approach to laptop gaming than those slimmer guys.
The Helios 500 skips the small, less powerful Max-Q versions of NVIDIA graphics cards found in many new gaming laptops.
Instead including a full-size GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.
It's also one of the first gaming laptops with Intel's new Core i9 processor.
Gamers will appreciate the 144 hertz screen and the NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.
Both of which help you get smoother onscreen gaming.
But the 1920 by 1080 display is pretty bland otherwise.
There's one more extra you get from going with a really big gaming laptop.
He Helios 500 has just about every port you could ever possibly need.
[MUSIC]
