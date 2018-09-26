Your video, "Acer's big, bold Helios 500 laptop"
Acer's big, bold Helios 500 laptop

Anyone searching for a slim upscale looking gaming laptop has been having a pretty good year. There's the 14-inch razor blade, the Acer Saphirus and other high-end light weight laptops with minimalist designs. And then there is the Acer Predator Helios 500, it's pretty much the exact opposite of all those things. This is a huge 17 inch gaming laptop with a Chrome [INAUDIBLE] logo on the back, all sorts of multicolored internal lightning and the kind of big desktop footprint rarely seen these days. It's 8.3 pounds with [INAUDIBLE] power break and nearly two inches thick. Why all the extra mass? Because it takes a much different approach to laptop gaming than those slimmer guys. The Helios 500 skips the small, less powerful Max-Q versions of NVIDIA graphics cards found in many new gaming laptops. Instead including a full-size GeForce GTX 1070 GPU. It's also one of the first gaming laptops with Intel's new Core i9 processor. Gamers will appreciate the 144 hertz screen and the NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility. Both of which help you get smoother onscreen gaming. But the 1920 by 1080 display is pretty bland otherwise. There's one more extra you get from going with a really big gaming laptop. He Helios 500 has just about every port you could ever possibly need. [MUSIC]
