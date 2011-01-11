Tech Industry
Acer IconiaDan Ackerman and Molly Wood take a first look at the Acer Iconia laptop from the CNET stage at CES 2011
Transcript
-This is something we first saw at a sneak peek back in December, but they're really showing it off here in CES, so-- -This is amazing. -We're calling it a CES laptop. This is the Acer Iconia which is a dual touchscreen 14-inch laptop. There was a dual touchscreen Toshiba that was kind of cool. It was a Libretto but that was-- those were 2 tiny, I think, 9-inch screens or 7-inch screens. -Yeah, it was small. -Okay, so this is gonna detect when I take my 10 fingers and put them on the screen and it's gonna pop up a keyboard. It knows when I put all 10 fingers down, I want the keyboard. Otherwise, it'll let me just use the bottom screen as a touchscreen and you can have a web browser window--have it on the top, have it on the bottom--either way. But it knows that if you put 10 fingers down, that means you wanna type. And if I take 5 fingers and I put them down like this, it's gonna call up kind of a media jog wheel, so it has a bunch of control interfaces programmed in, they're gonna react based on, you know, what kind of finger configuration you put down; and once you learn those, you know, 10 fingers seem pretty easy on your number 5 fingers. If they get more complicated than that then it may not get as useful. But those two basic-- -It's a little-- it's a little more complicated than starting to type. -Yes, exactly. -Like that. -But almost if you put your fingers down like you're about to start to type, then the keyboard pops out. -Right. -And, you know what? When I checked it out a greater length back in December when they first showed it off in New York at a very brief sneak peek, I thought it actually worked fairly smoothly. Whether it works long-term in terms of being practical, the type-on remains to be seen, but I have become a very adept iPad typist, so I am now convinced that there is a way to do on-screen typing well. It's almost as if we take a regular laptop and when we're not actually using the keyboard, it can just disappear and be something else useful. -Okay. -Now, but whether it'll ever be a mainstream thing, who knows? But I think it's a clever concept. -But it's almost like, you know, having two monitors with your desktop, for example. -Right. I think it's going to be about a thousand bucks as premium laptops of this size are. You know, it is kind of a concept car piece, though. It's not your everyday practical laptop, but there's always those things for people who want to show off these. We call them like CEO laptops in a way. -Right. -Or a coffee shop show-off laptops. You know, 'cause there's always a guy with a Lamborghini- or Ferrari-branded laptop in the coffee shop. -It might be one of those things where when you start using it, I can imagine getting completely hooked 'cause we are a multitasking world these days. -That's exactly it and that is the Acer Iconia.