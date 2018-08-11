Your video, "A combination laptop-tablet for under $300"
A combination laptop-tablet for under $300

The Lenovo Flex 11 delivers the basics, dirt cheap
The 2018 edition of the Lenovo Flex is dirt cheap. It retails for $330, but Lenovo has it on sale right now for $263. And at that price this combination laptop tablet hybrid is absolutely worth a look. The Flexus Lenovo's Signature 360 degree hedge, which makes it easy to switch from laptop to tablet mode its made of plastic but it doesnt make it feel cheap the way some laptops and tablets in this price range sometimes do, and its quite portable weighing in under three pounds. the biggest throwback here is the HD display, its just not bright enough. I had trouble making out the details when watching videos, especially in dimly lit scenes. The 11-inch flex comes configured with an Intel Celeron processor and runs Windows 10. The Lenovo also makes an 11-inch flex chromebook. The baseline Windows edition performs well enough. It boots up quickly, and can handle the basics, like writing documents and browsing the web. Lenovo says the Flex 11 is good for about 6 hours of battery life. Life, but we got nearly nine hours, in our official test. Bottom line, this is not a great laptop or a great tablet, but at $263 The Flex 11 is a compelling value. A remarkably inexpensive Windows laptop and tablet that can handle the basics. [MUSIC]

