A chat with Sony about their 4K Camcorder Concept

CES 2013
A chat with Sony about their 4K Camcorder ConceptAt CES 2013, Sony shows us their camcorder concept that will shoot 4K video.
Transcript
-Hello, I'm Luke Westaway for CNET here at CES 2013. I'm taking a look in Las Vegas. I'm here with Amy Koppmann from Sony and we're gonna be talking about this. It is Sony's Concept Consumer 4K Camcorder. Okay, so what's the basic idea behind this device? -Well, one of the big buzz, you know, you're seeing here at CES this 4K and the idea that there's TVs that allow you to display stuff content in 4K, but you wanna create your own. You know, you don't just wanna watch movie, so obviously with us introducing high-def years ago and now, you know, 3D a couple of years ago, 4K is the next big thing in video. But not everybody can afford a studio camera or production piece. So, we wanna bring 4K consumer high-def to the masses. -But this is just a concept to the moment that's why there are not many details on this. When do you think we might see this thing become reality that you can actually buy? -I would like to say tomorrow, but that is definitely not the issue or the case on it. I don't-- I don't know really know. It's-- like you said, it's a concept piece. You know, there are some things that have to be figured out, but it would be a form factor like this because with shooting 4K, you want to control. You know, you don't want it a-- consumer point-and-shoot piece. You want something that's gonna give you a massive amount of control over your context. -Oh yeah, I was just taking a look at. It's obviously quite sizable, quite chunky, so you don't think there's a chance that in a couple of years' time it actually goes on sale. We might see the size come down for a slightly more holiday friendly [unk]. -Well, probably, not the first generation piece. You know, when we introduced high-def years ago, this was the form factor because your average consumer just didn't know what to do with it or didn't have the processing power in their computers to handle it. So, I'd like to say, you know, if we're back here in 5 years, you know, doing the same thing, I'd love to show you a full lineup of 4K pocket camcorders. But first when you'll see is probably gonna be a more robust piece if you will. -Okay, thank you Amy. That's fantastic. So, confirmation at least, if nothing else, the Sony is thinking about ways to bring 4K stuff to your 4K TV because let's face it there's an awful lot of 4K Concept out there at the moment. But if you don't need it anymore, you can just make your own. Thanks very much Amy, I'm Luke Westaway for CNET CES 2013. You can check out the site for more.