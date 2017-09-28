A capable, smart GE washer that's also easy on your wallet

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
A capable, smart GE washer that's also easy on your walletGE's $699 GTW685BSLWS merges impressive performance and smarts into one affordable washing machine.
Alexa, ask Geneva for the status of my washing machine. Your washer is currently set to delayed start. [MUSIC] Yes this $699 top load GE washer comes with Alexa and Google Assistant Smarts, but you have to buy the connect plus wi-fi module first. Connect plus is sold separately for 49 bucks. So, skip it if you don't fancy checking in on your washer's status remotely. But, if you do, GE makes it pretty easy to get this and select other non-smart washers online through the GE laundry app. Even without a connect plus module, this washing machine is pretty awesome. First, It's transparent lid, digital read out and silver display panel gives it a more premium look. It also has 14 cleaning cycles, six temperature settings and a delayed wash mode you can program for anywhere from one to 24 hours. It also earned an excellence performance score ever though it was Tackling stubborn stains like red wine and cocoa. My main problem is that this washer is noisy partly because it relies on agitator rather than a high efficiency impeller. Even so, this GE washing machine cleans well, it's easy to use and it's a steal at $699