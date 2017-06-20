CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Deals
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Photography
Security
Sci-Tech
Tech Culture
Tech Industry
Photo Galleries
Video
Forums
CNET Magazine
Latest Stories
Subscribe
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Next Big Thing
Special Features
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
How to buy the best
Coupe
Crossover
Electric Vehicle
Family Car
Hybrid
Minivan
Sedan
Truck
Deals
Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
All Deals
Tech Deals
Non-Tech Deals
Audio Deals
Cell Phone Deals
Desktop Deals
Laptop Deals
Hard Drive & Storage Deals
Printer Deals
Tablet Deals
Camera Deals
Monitor Deals
Software Deals
TV Deals
Web Hosting
VPN Services
WordPress Hosting
Domain Names
Download
Search
Join CNET
Member Benefits
Sign In to CNET
Signed in as
My Profile
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "5 common security mistakes you're probably making"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
How
To Video
5 common security mistakes you're probably making
Learn from these errors to better protect yourself online.
2:32
/
June 20, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for 5 common security mistakes you're probably making.
Coming up next
7 ways to watch movies online for free
5 tricks to free up space on your iPhone
3 ways to take screenshots on the Galaxy S8
Make DIY slime without using borax
10 quick ways to speed up Windows 10
Get an Apple smart home in a few simple steps
5 cool things you didn't know you could do with Facebook Messenger
Sanitize your sponge in 2 minutes or less
Broken fridge? Here's how to get a good repair estimate
Move iOS apps like a pro
Latest
Security videos
Massive trove of exposed US voter information found
1:29
June 19, 2017
More than a decade worth of data on just about every American voter was unprotected.
Play video
Stay hacker-free on vacation: Go 'electronically naked'
1:00
May 26, 2017
From airports, hotels and that cute cafe you found, a cybersecurity slip-up could turn into a summer nightmare.
Play video
How the military hopes to stop future cyberattacks
3:08
May 9, 2017
We visit the US Military Academy at West Point in New York to check out the annual Cyber Defense Exercise and the new Army Cyber Institute.
Play video
The Aura security system sure is expensive
3:27
April 30, 2017
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains why he'd use a traditional camera-based security system instead of the fancy Aura.
Play video
US tax filing fraud on the rise
1:31
April 12, 2017
Hackers increasingly use stolen data to file fake US tax returns and collect refunds from unsuspecting citizens.
Play video
VPN explained: A privacy primer -- with robots and race cars
1:39
April 3, 2017
Confused about virtual private networks? Looking for more privacy online? CNET's Bridget Carey offers a simple guide to help you understand...
Play video
WikiLeaks will help Apple, Samsung, Google fix CIA hacks
1:51
March 9, 2017
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange has said the organization will work with big tech companies to help fix issues outlined in the alleged CIA...
Play video
How do WikiLeaks' CIA hacking claims differ from Snowden NSA?
2:19
March 8, 2017
After the release of thousands of alleged CIA documents by WikiLeaks, tech companies like Apple and Samsung have responded. But how...
Play video