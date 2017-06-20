Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "5 common security mistakes you're probably making"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

How To Video

5 common security mistakes you're probably making

Learn from these errors to better protect yourself online.
2:32 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for 5 common security mistakes you're probably making.

Latest Security videos

Video: Massive trove of exposed US voter information found
Massive trove of exposed US voter information found
1:29 June 19, 2017
More than a decade worth of data on just about every American voter was unprotected.
Play video
Video: Stay hacker-free on vacation: Go 'electronically naked'
Stay hacker-free on vacation: Go 'electronically naked'
1:00 May 26, 2017
From airports, hotels and that cute cafe you found, a cybersecurity slip-up could turn into a summer nightmare.
Play video
Video: How the military hopes to stop future cyberattacks
How the military hopes to stop future cyberattacks
3:08 May 9, 2017
We visit the US Military Academy at West Point in New York to check out the annual Cyber Defense Exercise and the new Army Cyber Institute.
Play video
Video: The Aura security system sure is expensive
The Aura security system sure is expensive
3:27 April 30, 2017
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains why he'd use a traditional camera-based security system instead of the fancy Aura.
Play video
Video: US tax filing fraud on the rise
US tax filing fraud on the rise
1:31 April 12, 2017
Hackers increasingly use stolen data to file fake US tax returns and collect refunds from unsuspecting citizens.
Play video
Video: VPN explained: A privacy primer -- with robots and race cars
VPN explained: A privacy primer -- with robots and race cars
1:39 April 3, 2017
Confused about virtual private networks? Looking for more privacy online? CNET's Bridget Carey offers a simple guide to help you understand...
Play video
Video: WikiLeaks will help Apple, Samsung, Google fix CIA hacks
WikiLeaks will help Apple, Samsung, Google fix CIA hacks
1:51 March 9, 2017
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange has said the organization will work with big tech companies to help fix issues outlined in the alleged CIA...
Play video
Video: How do WikiLeaks' CIA hacking claims differ from Snowden NSA?
How do WikiLeaks' CIA hacking claims differ from Snowden NSA?
2:19 March 8, 2017
After the release of thousands of alleged CIA documents by WikiLeaks, tech companies like Apple and Samsung have responded. But how...
Play video