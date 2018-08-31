Your video, "5 apps for group video calls"
5 apps for group video calls

Here's how to start a group video call on Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, WhatsApp and Skype. And find out which one allows the most participants.
[MUSIC] The next best thing to seeing all your friends together in one place is to see them all in video. Here are five apps who do group video chat. First up we have Instagram. The photo sharing service lets you video chat with up to four friends at once when you swipe left from the main screen. Tap the plus sign and add the friends you wanna include in your video call. Hit next and press the video icon. Same goes for Facebook Messenger which allows up to six people at a time. Call group directly or add the names in one by one. You can even add more people once the call has started. [MUSIC] Snapchat let's you chat with up to sixteen people at once, just swipe right from the main camera screen, click on the text bubble from your chat window or group chat, and press the video icon on the bottom. If you or your friends are not on social media, WhatsApp or Skype have you covered. WhatsApp allows up to four people, but can only be added once you've initiated a one on one call, and Skype allows up to ten people in a group Press the chat icon on the top and select new group or new call, and select the participants. in San Francisco I'm Vanessa Handa Reanna, cnet.com, for CBS News. [MUSIC]

