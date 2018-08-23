CNET
Best Products
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best Printers
Best Wearable Tech
Best AV Receivers
Best iPhone Apps
Best MP3 Players
Best Media Streamers
Best Dishwashers
Best Coffee Machines
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Tipster
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "4 features every smart bed needs"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
Smart Home
4 features every smart bed needs
Shopping for a smart bed? Here are the top four things to look for.
1:41
/
August 23, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for 4 features every smart bed needs.
Coming up next
Your guide to buying the right smart lock
The June Intelligent Oven is back to livestream your meals for...
Despite Alexa, GE's Scan-to-Cook microwave isn't very smart
Showstopper: The Lenovo Smart Display outclasses the Echo Show
The KitchenAid stand mixer makes its mark on home baking
Ring's budget home security system covers the basics
How to clean your dehumidifier
We ate a lot of meat to test these gas grills
12 coolers tested: Which ones are worth the cash?
Instant Pot Max stumbles under pressure
Latest
Smart Home videos
6 cheap ways to make your home smarter
1:47
August 22, 2018
Check out these budget-friendly buys to make your home smarter in no time.
Play video
10 best smart home gadgets for newbies
2:12
August 20, 2018
The smart home has never been more accessible, so what's the best place to start?
Play video
Your guide to buying the right smart lock
1:43
August 17, 2018
Here's what you need to know to choose the right smart lock for you.
Play video
What's the best way to pack your clothes? 3 methods, tested
1:54
August 17, 2018
It's folding vs. rolling vs. packing cubes. Which method will win?
Play video
How to choose the right headphones
1:19
August 17, 2018
There are so many types of headphones...which ones are right for you?
Play video
Despite Alexa, GE's Scan-to-Cook microwave isn't very smart
2:09
August 8, 2018
Both the app and the Scan-to-Cook feature feel as though they're still in beta.
Play video
Build a gallery wall perfectly every time
2:02
August 8, 2018
A few simple steps will make your art look amazing on your walls.
Play video
9 smart doorbells to try now
1:58
August 7, 2018
These doorbells will help you watch over your stoop.
Play video