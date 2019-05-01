3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home
Transcript
I hate coming home to a dark house.
In fact, it's the number one reason why I bought smart lightbulbs.
Mine turn on automatically as I turn down my street.
And it's like magic.
Here are three ways you can do it too and you'll never come home to a dark house again.
If you have Philips Hue bulbs, you can easily set them to turn on as you approach your home.
Open the Philips Hue app, then tap the Routines button at the bottom right.
Then tap home and away.
Tap coming home, then pick the bulbs you want to come on, plus their color, and brightness.
Toggle the location aware slider to the on position to set your home location.
As soon as you and your phone come within several hundred feet of your house, the lights will automatically come on.
If you have loose Ron Kristina light switches, you can follow a similar process and their corresponding app to make them automatically come on when you get home.
For this method, don't eat an apple tv or an apple home pod.
Open the Home app on your iOS device, then tap the automation icon in the bottom right corner.
Tap the plus sign to create a new automation.
Choose people arrive as the trigger.
Now pick your location.
The default is whatever address is in your phone's contact card.
You can also choose what time of day this automation should run.
Select the lights that you wanna turn on when you arrive home and then set their color and brightness.
Tap done to finish.
If this then that, or IFTTT, is a handy automation tool that can help control your lights too.
From the IFTTT app's home screen, tap the icon at the button right, then top the plus side in the upper right hand corner to create a new applet.
Now tap this to choose your trigger.
Select location, then enter your address into the search field or just drag your finger on the map to center the geofence activation zone around your house.
Select that to choose your action, and then search for your smart light brand and select it.
Select whatever action turns your lights on, and then specify any extra settings like Brightness level, light Color, or Fade duration.
Tap Finish and you're done.
