2021 iPhones will bring back Touch ID, Federal Reserve's instant payment system

Transcript
This is CNet, and here are stories that matter right now. Apple will bring back touch ID for it's 2021 iPhones using an in display fingerprint sensor analyst Minh Chi Quo has said. According to nine to five Mac, it will work with the current face ID facial recognition biometric security system Hopefully Apple will figure out the technical issues regarding power consumption at time for their release. US Federal Reserve Board has announced its real time payment system called fed now. The service is currently being developed and will be available in 2024. The new interbank system will let any bank to provide real time payments Initially limited to $25,000. [MUSIC] Finally, Google is trying to reduce its carbon footprint outlining sustainability efforts for its made by Google line of hardware that includes pixel phones, smart speakers and nest products. company said all of its devices will include recycled materials by 2022. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date to with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]

