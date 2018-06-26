CNET Smart Home
12 coolers tested: Which ones are worth the cash?Shopping for a new cooler this summer? We tested a dozen of them to help you pick the right one.
Transcript
It's summertime at the Cnuts Smart Homes. So we're taking a break from the gadgets and gizmos to get a cold hard look at coolers. You've got a lot of options if your shopping for a new one this summer ranging from dirt cheap to 100's of dollars. So which ones are the smartest buys? Let's start by taking a look at the... Metric that probably matters most, performance. I tested 12 coolers ranging in price from $4 to $400 in our climate-controlled test lab by tracking the ambient temperature inside all of them over 48 hours. Inside each one, three pounds of ice. Now that's not a lot, that's not even half of a small size bag from the gas station. But I wanted to challenge the coolers and get a good, granular look at how they performed. In the end, the test delivered giving us a terrific look at the differences from model to model. Now that pink line at the bottom that represents our top performer, the popular Yeti Tundra 45. It's a thick rugged cooler with a fancy rotor motor design. At a $300, it doesn't come cheap. Now rotomolding, that's short for rotational molding and it's just what it sounds like, the mold is literally rotated as the plastic is poured in and that helps itself more evenly for better durability and installation. And as the Yeti and other coolers like it show, rotomolding can make a huge difference in how well your cooler keeps things cold. That leaves YETI as my top pick for people who just want the best performance money can buy but be aware that YETI's coolers are smaller than the name suggest. For instance, the Tundra 45 here isn't a 45-quart cooler. It actually only holds about 33 quarts. Not cool YETI For something bigger, consider the Orca classic cooler, another [UNKNOWN] molded model that costs about $300. It doesn't hold the cold quite as long as the Yeti does, but it hit the same minimum temperatures in my test. And at 58 quarts there's about 35% more space inside for your beer. If you don't wanna spend hundreds, don't worry. I found a couple of good picks that cost a lot less too. Let's start with my top overall value pick, the Igloo Max Cold cooler. At a price of just $45 it isn't anything fancy to look at, but it performs like a champ. Better than any other cheap cooler I tested and better than two of the four rotomolded models that I tested too. Another good value for the price, the Lifetime High Performance Cooler. I picked mine up at Walmart for 97 bucks. It performed just as well as the Igloo Maxcold and the extra $50 or so, gets you a much better design with dual lid latches, roped handles and even a built in bottle opener which seems like something every cooler should include. I also measured it at 62.4 quarts, which is bigger than advertised in about 35% bigger than Igloo That brings us to wheeled coolers. I tested a few out to try and find a good pick for folks who wanna bring their cooler with them on their next hike. The cheap models I looked at felt flimsy and underperformed in my test. But I was blown away by the mobility and durability of the Rovr Rollr 60, with nine inch inflatable rubber wheels and a sturdy steel frame, the thing is built like a tank. And the rollable design offers strong cooling performance too. Though not as strong as [UNKNOWN] or Yeti. At $400 it was the most expensive cooler that I tested, but until I find a good rolling value pick. I say it's a wheeled cooler worth saving up for. And one last thing if you're just looking for something dirt cheap don't even bother with $20 coolers like this Rubbermaid or Igloo models. Models, this disposable styrofoam cooler cost me just four bucks and it held its minimum temperature longer than either of them. For more cooler insights check out our full roundup post on cnet.com. Now, time to enjoy some of these test sets. [MUSIC]