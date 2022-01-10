When is the next Samsung event? February could bring the Galaxy S22

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Samsung hosted five separate Unpacked events in 2021, and right before CES 2022, the company unveiled its affordable Galaxy S21 FE. (Here's how the Galaxy S21 FE compares to the rumored Galaxy S22.) Although there hasn't yet been any official word about Samsung's next Unpacked event, rumors say the company could be gearing up to hold an event in early February.

The company announced a bunch of products at its events last year. In January (the same week as CES 2021), the company took the wraps off the Galaxy S21 lineup with a standard Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra model. The flagship line was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds and SmartTag object tracker. Then in March, Samsung announced the cheaper Galaxy A smartphones, followed by new Galaxy Book laptops in April. Later in August, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. New options to customize Samsung's foldable phones were then announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked part two in October.

Read more: The first phones of 2022 prove you don't have to pay a higher price to upgrade

When could the next Samsung event be? Will we see the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra next month? Read on for everything we know so far. We'll update this story as new information becomes available.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

When is the next Samsung event?

Samsung has yet to confirm the date and time for its next Unpacked event, but a report from Korean publication DDaily speculates the Galaxy S22 will be announced at an Unpacked event on Feb. 8. This aligns with previous gossip from Jon Prosser, the founder of Front Page Tech and a well-known leaker (albeit with a mixed track record), who claims Samsung's next flagship phone line will be revealed that day.

Earlier this month, before CES 2022, Samsung unveiled its followup to the affordable Galaxy S20 FE, called the Galaxy S21 FE. The new phone is a more budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S21 range with a few smart feature and spec sacrifices to reach a lower price.

Read more: Best Samsung phones to buy for 2022

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 most exciting Galaxy S22 Ultra rumors

Samsung hosted February events in 2020 and 2019 as well, but both were the company's first event of the year. The launches showed off foldable phones, earbuds and the company's S lineup with the S20 and S10, respectively. Both events were followed up by another launch in August focused on the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Watch.

Will the next Galaxy Unpacked be livestreamed?

Many other recent Samsung Galaxy Unpacked events have been livestreamed, so it's likely the next launch will follow suit.

Samsung's events were previously available to watch live on its YouTube page or website homepage. CNET also hosted a live show that started 30 mins before the launch event. We'll update this story with details about how to watch the next Unpacked event as information becomes available.

Now playing: Watch this: Upcoming phones we're most excited for

When could we see the Galaxy S22?

Samsung may have already taken the wraps of the Galaxy S21 FE, but we're still waiting on a few new devices from the electronics company. We anticipate the release of the Galaxy S22 lineup in the next month or so, possibly sometime in February. But we'll have to wait and see if we get the phone line at Samsung's next event.

In the meantime, check out CNET's list of the most exciting phones to look forward to in 2022, our Galaxy S22 wish list and how the Galaxy S21 could compare to the S22 and S21 FE. For more about Android phones, check out CNET's review of Google's Pixel 6 and why you should give Pixel phones another chance. If you're more of an Apple fan, take a look at all the rumors about the next Apple event, the iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 14.