Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra towers over the iPad Pro with 14.6-inch screen, starts at $1,100

Samsung's announcements of the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus and S22 phones were the main attraction at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, but they were joined by another set of devices with much larger screens: the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, S8 Plus and S8. Many of these phones' details were leaked before the event, but that doesn't make them any less interesting. Especially the top-of-the-line Ultra, which is more like an Android laptop.

A lot of people turned to their tablets in the past two years for work, school, gaming and video. And apparently, those people are yearning for larger screens: Sales of large-screen tablets grew 24%, Samsung said, based on analysis from NPD Group. So Samsung is giving the people what they want with the new Tab S8 line, which includes the giant 14.6-inch S8 Ultra.

Living up to its name

Like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Tab S8 Ultra is not only the largest but the most feature-packed of the three new devices. The display is hard to ignore: A 14.6-inch sAMOLED screen with a WQXGA-plus resolution (2,960x1,848 pixels) at 240 pixels per inch and 120Hz refresh rate. By comparison, the largest iPad Pro at the moment is 12.9 inches with a 2,732x2,048-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch.

A display that size, while great for streaming video and gaming, is going to be equally good for getting work done. Whether that's paired with its backlit keyboard cover (not included) or as a secondary wireless touchscreen monitor for your Galaxy phone or a Windows PC.

A big reason tablets were popular the past couple of years were for video chat, so Samsung put dual, 12-megapixel cameras in the Ultra along with intelligent auto-framing software that sounds like its own version of Apple's Center Stage. The Ultra also has three mics with noise-cancellation and quad speakers that combined with the cameras should make this a video-conferencing star.

Moving on down the line

While the 14.6-inch Ultra might be the biggest, its two linemates aren't exactly small. The Tab S8 Plus has a 12.4-inch WQXGA-plus (2,800x1,752-pixel) sAMOLED display while the regular Tab S8 has an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600-pixel) LED panel. Both are capable of 120Hz refresh rate.

Memory on the S8 and S8 Plus is 8GB and storage is either 128GB or 256GB; the S8 Ultra will be available with 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of memory and up to 512GB of storage. Another difference: Instead of two front-facing cameras, these models have just one 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Also, as the tablets increase in size, so does the battery capacity, but that's about where most of the differences between the models end.

Richard Peterson/CNET

A lot in common

Much of what you'll find in the Ultra, you'll get with the base Tab S8, which is itself impressive. For example, all three have a 4-nanometer octacore processor that Samsung says is the fastest it's ever put in a Galaxy Tab. Samsung made the tablets from what it calls Armor Aluminum that, compared to the Galaxy Tab S7, makes them 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending. They each have quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. They can all capture 4K video and have microSD card slots that support up to 1TB. Their batteries can be used to charge other devices with a USB-C cable and the Tab S8 series has fast charging, too, that gets the tablets up to 100% in 90 minutes.

Each of the Tab S8 models has Wi-Fi 6E (2.4/5/6GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2, though currently only the S8 Plus will be offered with optional 5G. You'll be able to unlock them with facial recognition or a fingerprint scan -- on the display for the Ultra and Plus and on the power button for the regular Tab S8. And all three will come with a Samsung S Pen in the box.

Samsung

All together now

Samsung has made a big effort to ensure its Galaxy devices work together in the past couple of years, and that continues with these tablets. They're able to act as second displays to a Samsung phone or laptop. Content can instantly sync between your Galaxy phone and tablet better than it ever has, and Galaxy Buds can automatically switch between the two as well without needing to go through a pairing process. And now Samsung Galaxy Watch users will be able to sync Samsung Health stats to the Tab S8 to view them on a larger display.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be available for preorder beginning Feb. 9 in graphite and starting at $1,100. That converts to roughly £810 or AU$1,540. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and S8 will also be available for preorder on Feb. 9 in graphite, silver and pink gold starting at $900 for S8 Plus and $700 for the S8.

It's worth noting, too, that Samsung says the Galaxy Tab S8 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. This is fantastic news for anyone considering these pricey Android tablets as continued OS support has always been a concern compared to Apple's iPad support.