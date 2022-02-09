Galaxy S22 gets Android 12's Material You design, so you can change all the colors

Google

Samsung's new Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Tab S8 will all launch with Android 12 and include Google's Material You design, which debuted on the Pixel 6.

Revealed during Samsung Unpacked on Wednesday, Google confirmed that the new devices will include the same color customization options, in which a simple change to your phone's wallpaper will also adjust the color palette used across the device.

The phone however will retain several of Samsung's customizations, with a Google rep confirming that Android 12 and the Material You design will be integrated into Samsung's One UI design.

When Android 12 and Material You first debuted, it wasn't immediately clear if the colorful design would appear outside the Pixel phone line. Even though Google develops Android and the Pixel phones, the company has developed several Pixel-exclusive features including Hold For Me and its live transcribing voice recorder app.

Evidently we'll at least see Material You and its customizable colors on Samsung phones, and it could potentially appear on other Android phones in the future.