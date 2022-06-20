COVID Vaccines for Under-5 US Headed Into Recession? Baby Formula Shortage Continues Amazon Prime Day CDC Monkeypox Symptoms How to Get Plan B
What Are the Best Wireless Earbuds Right Now?

Want to find the best true-wireless earbuds? Start here with CNET's various lists of best earbuds by style, use case and price.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
Eight earbuds in open, rechargeable cases of various colors and brands rest against a red background.
Testing the latest Sony noise-canceling buds on the streets of New York City.
David Carnoy/CNET

Wireless earbuds and headphones are among the most popular products on CNET. Not only do we test a lot of earbuds, but we create a lot of best lists to help folks narrow down their choices and navigate the buying process. After testing dozens of models, the Sony WF-1000XM4 currently sits at the top of the list -- and it's actually on sale right now, too.

Sony WF-1000XM4: Top pick
$230 at Amazon
Beats Fit Pro: Best sports buds
$180 at Amazon
Earfun Air Pro SV: Top budget choice
$54 at Earfun

Prime Day is coming up in just a few weeks and -- if you're like most people -- you probably have plenty of preferences and specifics when it comes to headphone shopping. To that end, we also have more granular lists for those looking for specific types of earbuds with certain qualities or more specific uses. We've compiled all those best lists here on one landing page to give you quick access to our comprehensive earbuds buying advice. 

