5 great AirPods Pro alternatives that cost a lot less

Even though they've been out a while, Apple's AirPods Pro are still among the best true-wireless earbuds available. They're lightweight, fit comfortably, have impressive noise-canceling and transparency modes, sound good and are top-notch good for making voice calls. Alas, while they've come down in price, the AirPods Pro still cost , and that's just too much for some people, considering they're easy to lose. That's why people are always asking me, "Isn't there something I can get that's almost as good as the AirPods Pro, but a lot cheaper? Like less than $100?"

The answer is yes. Although you won't get certain AirPods Pro's bonus features like Apple's spatial audio virtual surround mode for watching movies and TV shows and hands-free Siri, the more affordable AirPods Pro alternatives listed below deliver on core performance attributes such as sound and voice calling. They also feature decent active noise canceling, are well designed and fit comfortably. Note that all these picks work with both iOS and Android devices and aren't Apple-centric like the AirPods Pro.

I'll be updating this list as new models arrive, but here are the best "cheap" noise-canceling true-wireless earbuds I'm impressed with right now.

David Carnoy/CNET Edifier has a few different new true-wireless earbuds and most, including the TWS 330NB, are very good values. While the TWS 330NB buds are missing a sensor that automatically pauses your music when you take them out of your ears, they feature very good sound quality for the money, decent active noise canceling with a transparency mode, and solid voice calling (they have three microphones in each bud for noise canceling and noise reduction during calls). They fit my ears well -- they're essentially AirPods Pro clones -- and while the touch controls are a little limited, they are programmable using the Edifier Connect app for iOS and Android (you can also set the level of touch sensitivity). They have an IP54 rating, which means they're splash- and dust-proof, and battery life is rated at four hours with noise canceling on and five hours with it off (at moderate volume levels). That's only OK, but you do get an additional two charges in the charging case. Available in black or white, the TWS 330NB buds currently cost $46 but we've seen instant discount coupons on Amazon that bring their price closer to $40.

David Carnoy/CNET TCL is known for its high-quality, high-value Roku-powered TVs, but has moved into the headphones arena in the last few years. I wasn't too impressed with its earlier models, but its latest Moveaudio S600 delivers excellent sound and good active noise canceling along with decent battery life (up to 6.2 hours with noise canceling on and eight hours with it off, with three extra charges from the charging case). I found that headset performance for voice calls is decent, but not quite up to the level of the AirPods Pro. The charging case does offer wireless charging. These are slightly more geared toward Android users -- TCL makes budget Android phones after all -- and feature Google Fast Pair. That said, they work fine with iPhones and TCL's companion app is available for iOS and Android (you can customize the sound and touch controls in the app). The earbuds support the AAC audio codec but not aptX. These automatically pause your music when you pull the earbuds out of your ears and they're IP54 splash- and dust-proof. The stems are a little long, but the earbuds fit me comfortably and I got a tight seal using the largest ear tips. The S600 is available in three color options.

David Carnoy/CNET TaoTronics SoundLiberty P10 is another AirPods Pro knock off but it's one of the better ones out there for the money, with good sound and decent headset performance for making calls. The noise canceling isn't up the level of the AIrPods Pro but it's reasonably effective and there's also an ambient mode that lets sound in (the equivalent of the AirPods Pro's transparency just not quite as natural sounding) and an anti-wind mode. I've tried many Taotronics headphones over the years and these may be the company's best earbuds yet. While they're not fancy, they fit my ears well, their case is compact and the instructions clearly spell out how to use the touch controls. They're equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and are fully waterproof with an IPX8 rating. Battery life is rated at six and a half hours with noise canceling on and volume at 50%.

David Carnoy/CNET Anker's Soundcore Life P2 buds have been popular budget earphones. The new-for-2021 Life P3 has been upgraded with active noise canceling and is essentially a more affordable version of the Liberty Air 2 Pro ($130 list). The Life P3 is missing wireless charging and a wear-detection sensor that automatically pauses your music when you take the earbuds out of your ears. That said, these earbuds sound quite decent (they have a bass-boost mode) and are also good for making calls. A companion app allows you to tweak the sound a bit, but I mainly stuck with the default sound profile. Battery life is rated at up to seven hours at moderate volume levels and these offer IPX5 water-resistance, which means they can withstand a sustained spray of water and are splash-proof. Like with the Liberty Air 2 Pro, I had a little trouble getting a tight seal with the included tips (it should only impact a small percentage of users), so I used my own. To get optimal sound and noise canceling performance, it is crucial to get a good seal. There's also a transparency mode that lets ambient sound in, which works fine but isn't on par with the AirPods Pro's excellent transparency mode. Available in multiple color options, the Life P3 carries a list price of $80, but I do expect to see some discounts that bring it closer to $60, which would put it in bargain territory. The Liberty Air 2 Pro sporadically sells for $100 or $30 off its list price.

David Carnoy/CNET If you get a tight seal (three different sized ear tips are included), 1More's ComfoBuds Pro not only sound quite good but also perform well as a headset for making calls, with three microphones in each earbud. There's a touch of presence boost in the treble and the bass packs good punch, which gives these a dynamic sound profile (they're not laid-back) and they play loud for those looking for that. You can toggle between two levels of noise cancellation (as well as "off") using the touch controls -- and there's a pass-through transparency mode and a wind noise-reduction mode. You can also toggle through all of those modes using the companion app for iOS and Android. Battery life is rated at six hours with noise canceling on and eight hours with it off. The earbuds are IPX4 rated for water resistance, which means they're splash-proof, the same as the AirPods Pro. In short, if you don't want to spend $200 or so on the AirPods Pro, the 1More ComfoBuds Pro are a good budget alternative (they list for $95 but often have an instant discount coupon that brings their price lower). Note that 1More also makes an open version of the ComfoBuds (see below) that is similar to the standard AirPods and cost less than $50. This Pro version is better.

