This Smart Cane Makes Calls and Tracks Your Activity

Why use an ordinary cane when you can have one that also makes calls?

I found myself asking this question as I unboxed Can Go, a $400 smart cane with built-in cellular connectivity, GPS and activity tracking. The gold-and-black aluminum cane looks and feels almost like any other, but embedded in the handle are a call button, flashlight switch and small screen to show who's calling or how many steps you've walked.

The idea is to give anyone who uses a cane, particularly senior citizens, emergency calling at their fingertips. Can Go has built-in speakers, a microphone and wireless connectivity through a partnership with AT&T announced in early December. The small screen on the handle shows the time, as well as your step count and active minutes. Can Go is an example of tech companies starting to cater to older consumers – but CEO Ahmad AlGhazi says existing efforts aren't enough.

"This segment of the population is underserved," AlGhazi said. "We need more innovators in this space."

You can add an unlimited number of caregivers through an online portal, who will then have access to activity level reports. One caregiver can be assigned as the emergency contact, who you can reach by pressing the cane's call button. GPS mapping enables contacts to find you in an emergency, while also helping you track down your cane if it's misplaced. There's also a fall detection feature, which is in beta, that'll alert your emergency contact if you don't take action after a fall. To prevent the call, push any of the control buttons. (For now at least, there isn't a function for contacting emergency services.)

Around 7% of Americans struggle with walking or climbing stairs, according to the US Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey. Adults over the age of 65 are most likely to report this kind of disability. While a growing number of companies, including major players like Apple and Google, are focused on making their platforms and products more accessible, there still isn't much tech catering to older adults. In 2021, Amazon launched its Alexa Together service, which uses Echo devices to enable fall detection, activity alerts and emergency services. Safety and peace of mind have also become focus areas for Apple, with Apple Watch features like ECG, fall detection and Walking Steadiness, which tracks how even steps are and the timing of each step.

Can Go also has a flashlight. James Martin/CNET

AlGhazi hopes Can Go will help people maintain independence as they age. Medical alert necklaces can be bulky, he says, and someone who uses a cane will most likely always have it within reach. Can Go's simple interface is designed to be unintimidating, and despite the tech it's loaded with, the cane weighs just over a pound.

"That actually was part of how we can make it familiar and make all the technology embedded in a very subtle, simple way," AlGhazi said. "If you know how to use a normal cane, you could use this product."

The cane comes with a charging cable and charging wall mount. The company says the battery lasts up to 48 hours, but recommends charging every night.

Can Go's $400 price tag is obviously a significant hike over the $20 to $40 you'd pay for an average cane, but it's around the price of an Apple Watch, which also includes fall detection. The argument could be made, however, that not all senior citizens would want something as techie as a smartwatch, and therefore a smart cane could be a more useful investment. Alternatively, medical alert bracelets and necklaces can cost anywhere from around $20 to $40, with monthly plans at around $30.

You can buy Can Go on the company's website or at Best Buy. You'll also have to pay a $20-per-month subscription, which is waived for the first 12 months.