Apple Health will track risk of falling, offer better health data sharing

Apple Event

At Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) on Monday, the company announced enhancements to its Health app, including technology that monitors your risk of falling and allows you to share daily health data directly with your doctor and family members. It also announced Trends, a first for Apple, which gathers different health data and alerts users when there is a change.

The Apple Watch can already help you if you fall, but Apple Health is seeking to help prevent falls before they happen by paying attention to how steady you are while walking. Walking Steadiness will help users better track their mobility by not only monitoring the amount steps they take, but also tracking how even those steps are and the timing of each step. The app will also provide instructions for exercises to help boost your walking steadiness, to help you take more confident steps.

Health Sharing on Apple will allow users to securely share health information with their doctor, such as sleep and exercise data, that they may have trouble recalling at an appointment. The data-sharing boost will also allow users to share health data with chosen family members. All information shared is kept private and Apple won't see that data. Additionally, users may reference the Health app for detailed descriptions on their lab results, like when interpreting LDL cholesterol, and viewing expected ranges for lab results.

Trends offers users an overall watch on their health, tracking daily data such as steps taken, resting heart rate, blood glucose level and sleep, then alerting users when there is a new trend or long-term change in their health information.

The new features will become available when Apple's iOS 15 is available to the public, which is slated for the fall when the next iPhone model is announced.

