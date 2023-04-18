Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Taxes 2023 Cheat SheetTry CNET Daily Deals TextsApple's India AmbitionsDon't Let Allergies Ruin SpringBest CD RatesTop Solar CompaniesBest Smart TVsBest Satellite Internet
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Amazon's Prime Video Makes It Easier to Hear Dialogue Above Background Sounds

The feature, called Dialogue Boost, is designed with accessibility in mind, but it can be helpful to anyone wanting to adjust their listening experience.

abrar-al-heeti2
abrar-al-heeti2
Abrar Al-Heeti Video producer / CNET
Abrar Al-Heeti is a video host and producer for CNET, with an interest in internet trends, entertainment, pop culture and digital accessibility. Before joining the video team, she was a writer for CNET's culture team. She graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Though Illinois is home, she now loves San Francisco -- steep inclines and all.
Expertise Abrar has spent her career at CNET breaking down the latest trends on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, while also reporting on diversity and inclusion initiatives in Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Credentials
  • Named a Tech Media Trailblazer by the Consumer Technology Association in 2019, a winner of SPJ NorCal's Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2022 and has twice been a finalist in the LA Press Club's National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.
See full bio
Abrar Al-Heeti
2 min read
dialogue-boost

Dialogue Boost helps you hear dialogue above background noises in a TV series or movie on Prime Video.

 Amazon

Amazon's Prime Video is launching a feature called Dialogue Boost, which lets viewers bump up the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects in a show or movie. The feature is designed for those who are hard of hearing, but anyone can use it to adjust their listening experience if they feel dialogue is being drowned out. Dialogue Boost is initially being rolled out on select Amazon Originals worldwide.

The feature works by analyzing the audio in a show or movie, then identifying parts where it could be hard to hear above background music and effects. It then isolates speech patterns and enhances audio to make that dialogue clearer. 

You can turn on Dialogue Boost by going to the audio and subtitle drop down menu while in playback. You can then choose between "English Dialogue Boost: Medium" and "Dialogue Boost: High." The detail page for a title will show whether Dialogue Boost is available. 

The feature is available on all devices that support Prime Video. Amazon Originals that currently support Dialogue Boost in English include titles like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Big Sick and Being the Ricardos.

"Our library of captioned and audio described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience," Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a release.

Amazon is one of many companies looking to boost its accessibility offerings. In February, the e-commerce giant added a feature that lets Amazon Fire TV customers with hearing loss stream audio directly to their hearing implants. It's also one of the supporting companies for the University of Illinois' Speech Accessibility Project, which aims to make voice recognition technology more useful for people with a range of diverse speech patterns and disabilities. The initiative is supported by Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft.