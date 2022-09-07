This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

If you plan to buy the new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can finally cross one sought-after feature off your wishlist: the always-on display. An always-on screen that stays illuminated after the initial timeout period is new to the iPhone, but is a technology that's been on Android phones for years.

Apple announced the new iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. During the event, Apple launched a slew of other new products, too, including the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2. It also said iOS 16 will launch on Sept. 12.

We'll explain what iPhone 14's version of the always-on display feature is and how it will work. For more Apple news, here's how the new Dynamic Island notch redesign works in iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and here's a recap of every new thing Apple announced.

How does the always-on display work on iPhone?

Normally when you lock your iPhone, the lock screen shuts off and you either have to press a button, raise your phone or tap your screen to make it active again. With an always-on display, your lock screen doesn't turn off -- it stays dim -- so you can easily glance at the time, widgets and live activities without touching your phone.

For instance, when you get a text message, you generally only have a few seconds to look it over before your iPhone screen turns off. With an always-on display, you have unlimited time to view the message.

When you turn the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max face down on a surface or put it in your pocket, the screen will darken as a way to save on battery life, since you won't need to "glance" at the screen when it's in a pocket or upside down on a table.

Many Apple Watch models already have this feature integrated.

Will this run my iPhone battery life down faster?

Apple said the always-on display can operate at a refresh rate as low as 1Hz (i.e. once per second) with a new low-power mode. It also uses multiple co-processors in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max chips to refresh the display using minimal power.

Can I turn off the always-on display feature?

Apple didn't say whether or not this feature would be optional, but it's likely you'll be able to turn it off in your settings. Apple Watch users are able to turn off always-on display in the Display & Brightness setting, so that's likely where you'd turn it off on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

