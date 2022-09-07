iPhone 14: Check Out Every Stunning Color Option (Yes, Even the New Deep Purple)

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the colors for the iPhone 14. The new phone comes in five shades, including a new blue.

The iPhone 14 Pro models come in four colors, including an eye-catching shade Apple calls deep purple (pictured above). Look over the options so you'll be ready when the time comes to select a shade.

iPhone 14 colors

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus colors

Starlight

Midnight

Blue

Purple

Product Red

Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max colors

Space black

Silver

Gold

Deep purple

