Apple Watch Ultra Revealed Today With Underwater Modes and Longer Battery

The Apple Watch has seen evolutions since it debuted in 2015, but the Apple Watch Ultra, announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple's Far Out product event, may be the biggest change of all. The $799-and-up watch arrives Sept. 23, a week after the Watch Series 8.

Apple's watch lineup has been slowly expanding, much like the iPhone line did. Apple used to only launch one watch a year, but the Apple Watch SE introduced a more affordable model to the mix. The Apple Watch Ultra goes in the opposite direction: It's more expensive, but unlike previous fashion-driven Edition versions of the watch, the Ultra is aiming for function... and endurance.

The new watch has a titanium case, sapphire flat front crystal, and 49mm case size with a brighter display (2,000 nits).

The new watch has a titanium case, sapphire flat front crystal, and 49mm case size with a brighter display (2,000 nits). There's a new dedicated second button, an improved speaker and a clear, ruggedized design. Cellular is also the only model it comes in. It's a lot of new features.

The Ultra's biggest new feature, a significantly larger battery, is something the Apple Watch hasn't had since it debuted. The typical Apple Watch battery life is about a day and a half; the Ultra promises more: 36 hours to 70 hours.

There's also a new watch face called Wayfinder with extra readings for outdoor activities.

New bands include a wavy rubberized band, a textile lightweight band for trails and a new nylon band. All seem designed for specialized sports use.

Last year, an expected watch redesign never materialized, although Apple did increase the watch screen size. The Watch Ultra does have a new look, including a flatter front and a bump-out side where the crown and side button are, plus a new programmable second button on the other side.

The new Apple Watch 8, also announced at this event, adds temperature sensing, more advanced motion tracking with car crash detection and a low-power mode that could extend battery life up to 36 hours on standard models.

Who is the Ultra for? It seems like it's going for the Garmin watch-wearer market, for someone who wants a dedicated running watch or a watch that can last a weekend without a charge.

The extra cost, however, means it won't be a watch most people opt for. Still, like the iPhone Pro and iPad Pro, the Watch Ultra's features could end up being innovations that trickle down to the other Watch models over time.

The Ultra has some extra safety features, including a loud emergency siren that could be set to alert people if you're down. The water resistance is higher: WR100, and EN13319-certified for scuba diving.

There are some new apps for the Ultra: Apple has its own Oceanic Plus diving app for the Watch Ultra that specifically looks at tides and water temp, and records dive depths and metrics. The side button can work underwater to set waypoints, and it's designed to use while diving.

The Apple Watch Ultra isn't the only device announced at today's event. For more, read about everything else Apple unveiled, including the iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2.