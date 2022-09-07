Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

IPhone 14 Gets Iconic New Colors: Deep Purple and All the Colors You Can Buy

Study these shades before you snag an iPhone 14.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
iPhone 14 in purple
Feast your eyes on deep purple, a new color available for the Pro models.
Apple

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the colors for the iPhone 14. The new phone comes in five shades, including a new blue.

The iPhone 14 Pro models come in four colors, including an eye-catching shade Apple calls deep purple (pictured above). Look over the options so you'll be ready when the time comes to select a shade 

Apple event: Full coverage

iPhone 14 colors

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus colors

  • Starlight
  • Midnight
  • Blue
  • Purple
  • Product Red
iphone 14 colors
Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max colors

  • Space black
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Deep purple