Thanksgiving Store Hours: Which Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving This Year?

With Black Friday just a matter of weeks away, attention is already turning to the various sales stores will be running as well as Black Friday and Thanksgiving store opening hours. Though Black Friday itself will see some extended opening hours, in recent years several major retailers have taken to closing up shop on Thanksgiving to give employees chance to spend time with their loved ones. For those still wanting to shop, we've got the skinny on all of the stores closed on Thanksgiving to help you avoid disappointment.

With several online sales having already begun, such as Best Buy's early Black Friday sale and a similar campaign from Target, there's less of a need to ditch your family on Thanksgiving in order to line up outside your favorite big box store than ever. That being said, some buyers still like the in-store experience around Black Friday. Shopping on Thanksgiving this year won't offer as great a choice of outlets as a few years ago might have with all of the below retailers having confirmed they will be shut for the holiday.

We'll go through all of the retailers that have confirmed whether they will be open or closed this Thanksgiving so you can plan your Black Friday shopping accordingly. Once you know which stores to hit up and which to avoid on Thanksgiving, take a look at our guides on hidden Amazon coupons, like-new electronics at Best Buy and how to score free Amazon credit.

Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving

Many retailers have chosen to remain closed on Thanksgiving in recent years. The holiday shopping season -- particularly Black Friday weekend -- is an incredibly busy time and I'm sure we can all agree that retail staff deserve some time off. The trend of closing up shop on Thanksgiving is continuing in 2022 with almost all of the major retailers declaring that they will indeed be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Here's a look at some of the most important closures to be aware of:

Apple

Bath & Body Works

Best Buy

BJ's

Costco

Home Depot

Homesense

JCPenny

Kohl's

Lowe's

Nordstrom

Petco

Publix

REI

Sam's Club

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Though the physical retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, you can, of course, continue to shop online during this time with many Black Friday sales launching digitally on or before Thanksgiving.

Stores that will be open on Thanksgiving

A few retailers are bucking the trend of closing on Thanksgiving and have declared that they will be open on the holiday, though hours may be shorter and could vary by location. These include:

ACME

CVS

Dollar General

Kroger

Meijer

Rite Aid

Sears

Walgreens

Whole Foods

