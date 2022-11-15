Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, marks the start of the holiday shopping season. This year, it falls on Nov. 25.



It's often marked by door-busting sales designed to entice shoppers looking for holiday gifts. But it's also been marked by chaos in the aisles and long lines at the registers.

Companies have worked to discourage stressful, out-of-control conditions, including by spreading promotions throughout November and December.



"Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season," Walmart Chief Merchandising Officer Charles Redfield said in a statement last month.

Despite those efforts -- and the advent of Cyber Monday --the day after Thanksgiving is still a major retail event. Here's a rundown of store hours on Black Friday 2022.

For more on holiday shopping, learn how to prepare for Black Friday sales and get a sneak peek at the best deals of the season.

What time will stores be open on Black Friday?

Here are the posted hours for top retailers on Black Friday. Keep in mind that hours at individual locations may vary.

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

An increasing number of retailers have made the decision to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day to give employees a chance to be with family. Click here to see which stores are open and which are closed on Thanksgiving.