How to Prepare for Black Friday

At this point in the fall, Black Friday is almost upon us. Officially taking place on Nov. 25 this year, many Black Friday sales will kick off much earlier than that (some already have!) so you need to get yourself prepared now in order to ensure you can nab the best deals in the coming weeks.

Some of the things you ought to do before the sales kick off in earnest are pretty straightforward, but you might not have thought about everything on this list. If you want to be as ready as possible, it's worth spending the time to run through these pointers to make the most of the coming, various sales.

We'll walk you through several easy ways to prepare for Black Friday to make this shopping season as stress-free as possible, from budgeting tips to researching Black Friday ads. Once you're up to speed with all things Black Friday, make sure you check out these easy ways to save on shipping, how to send holiday gifts via Amazon and our guide to Thanksgiving store opening hours.

Set a budget and put money aside

Whether you're buying for yourself or grabbing gifts for friends and family, the holiday shopping season seems to come around so quickly every year. Therefore, it's wise to budget for it throughout the year so that you don't put such a heavy burden on your last few pay checks of the year.

We're getting pretty close to Black Friday now and some sales have already started. Many Target Black Friday deals are already live as is Best Buy's Black Friday sale. Walmart's Black Friday sale is soon to follow. Still, it's never too late to start setting some money aside for Black Friday and the holiday gifting season.

It's also a good idea to set a maximum you're willing to spend all told and then to track your spending during the event. It's easy to get swept away in the excitement when deals go live and not pay close enough attention to how much you're spending, but that self-accountability will be key to avoiding a huge overspend.

Decide what you want to buy and check prices now

While a lot of Black Friday shopping is impulse-led, a more effective way to shop is to try and identify purchase targets ahead of time and create a list. There are a few reasons why this is a better approach. Firstly, you can assess prices now which helps you with your budget and saving targets. Doing the research now also helps you figure out what is actually a good deal worth buying during the event or whether a "sale" price isn't too far from a product's regular going rate.

During Black Friday sales, you can also work through the list you made to get everything you need in an organized fashion while trying your best to avoid wasting money on impulse buys.

Peruse as many Black Friday ads as you can before the event

Part of your pre-event research should involve checking out as many Black Friday ad scans as you can. Not only is this the best way to get a sneak peek at the deals that are coming during the event, but you'll also be able to budget more effectively and shop more efficiently if you know where all the best prices are.

Shop the early sales now or plan for shipping delays

As mentioned upfront, Black Friday sales don't wait for Black Friday before they begin -- many are already live! If you can lock in a low price now, not only does that help spread out the cost but it could help you avoid a hefty shipping delay, or avoid missing out on a deal altogether, later on. For the sake of a few dollars' difference between now and Black Friday proper, it may be worthwhile snagging things you need now. If you don't need things urgently, then it may suit you to wait a bit longer.

Is that Black Friday "deal" really a deal? Instead of looking up prices on Amazon's retail competitors one by one, do it instantaneously with a price comparison extension for your web browser. There are several on the market, but CNET now has its own in-house extension: CNET Shopping (formerly known as PriceBlink). It works across a bunch of retailers and can show you the best current deal, price history for select items, coupons for retailers that can help you add to your savings and more.

The best part of it all? The extension is completely free. Give it a try right now on Google Chrome.

