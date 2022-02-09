Spec showdown: Does the Galaxy S22 Ultra take down the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max?

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have been sitting happily at the top of the smartphone rankings since their launch, thanks to their awesome cameras, glorious screens and overall solid performance. But Samsung's new flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, launched at its Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus (and the Galaxy Tab S8), has a powerhouse lineup of specs that, on paper at least, offers some incredible competition to Apple's best phones.

At 6.8 inches, the S22 Ultra's display is larger and higher-resolution than the 6.7-inch display on Apple's largest 13 Pro Max. You may prefer the smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and if so Apple won't make you compromise on any of the key specs. Samsung's base Galaxy S22 is 6.1 inches, but it pares down much of the specs over the Ultra model.

Read more: Samsung is phasing out the Galaxy Note, and it's about time

Inside, the S22 Ultra runs either Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, or Samsung's own Exynos chip, depending on your region. We're yet to fully test either of these chips, so it's difficult to say how performance will differ with key tasks like gaming or photo editing over the iPhone 13 Pro. However, I'd expect both phones to be more than capable of handling any everyday, gaming or media processing tasks you'd likely throw at them.

The camera setups are where you see big differences, with the S22 Ultra packing four rear cameras with a top 108-megapixel sensor and a whopping 10x optical zoom lens (plus lots of night photography upgrades). I loved this zoom lens on the S21 Ultra and I'm keen to see how it performs on the new model. Even if there's little improvement, it still offers a vast amount of additional zoom over the iPhone 13 Pro's 3x zoom lens.

You can see the full rundown of specs in the chart below, but keep in mind that the overall experience of using either of these phones won't really come down to which one has bigger numbers on a chart. If you're looking to buy one of these high-performance phones then it's worth waiting for our full review of the S22 Ultra to see how it stacks up.

