Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. S21: What's new in 2022

The Galaxy S21 phone impressed us with solid all-around performance when it debuted last year, and its successor, the Galaxy S22, arrived Wednesday at Samsung's Unpacked event. (The Galaxy Tab S8 also made an appearance.) Like 2021's Galaxy S series, the Galaxy S22 series features three phones -- the Galaxy S22, the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra -- and offers a plethora of upgrades to features.

Here are all the Galaxy S22 specs and how they compare with those of the Galaxy S21. If you're curious about the earlier Galaxy S series phones, take a look at how the Galaxy S21 compares with the Galaxy S20, as well as the best Android phones you can buy in 2022.

Price: The Galaxy S22 costs the same as the S21

Samsung kept prices fairly consistent with last year's flagship phones. In 2021, the South Korean electronics giant slashed the price of its Galaxy S21 handset by $200 compared with the previous year's flagship, the Galaxy S20. For 128GB of storage, the Galaxy S21 ranged in price from $800 to $1,380, depending on the model.

For the Galaxy S22 series, the base Galaxy S22 starts at $800 again, the S22 Plus starts at $1,000 and the S22 Ultra costs $1,200 for 128GB of storage, going up to $1,600 for 1 terabyte of storage. (In UK pricing, the Galaxy S22 starts at £769, the S22 Plus starts at £949 and the S22 Ultra starts at £1,149, going up to £1,499. Those starting prices convert to AU$1,450, AU$1,790 and AU$2,170 respectively.)

Here's the Galaxy S22 and S21's US pricing, for reference. You can also check out how to buy the new phones here.

Galaxy S22 vs. S21 launch prices

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Galaxy S21 $800 $850 N/A N/A Galaxy S21 Plus $1,000 $1,050 N/A N/A Galaxy S21 Ultra $1,200 $1,250 $1,380 N/A Galaxy S22 $800 $850 N/A N/A Galaxy S22 Plus $1,000 $1,050 N/A N/A Galaxy S22 Ultra $1,200 $1,300 $1,400 $1,600

Design: Galaxy S22 gets a new glass and metal design with a smaller display

The Galaxy S22 has a fresh new look that feels more premium and polished. All three new phones have a glass and metal frame that feels like an upgrade over last year's Galaxy S21. The regular S22 and S22 Plus have a rounded shape with metallic edges, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like a Galaxy Note clone. Samsung's high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes with a slot for storing the S-Pen -- a first for a Galaxy S device.

The standard Galaxy S22's display is also slightly smaller than the S21. Samsung's newest flagship line comes in three sizes: 6.1 inches, 6.6 inches and 6.8 inches. In comparison, the standard Galaxy S21 is 6.2 inches, the S21 Plus is 6.7 inches and the S21 Ultra is 6.8 inches.

The Galaxy S22 (146x70.6x7.6mm) is also a little bit thinner than the S21. The shrinkage of the Galaxy S22 is abnormal when you look at Samsung's previous phone models. The tech giant's S series has been steadily growing in size over time from the Galaxy S10 (150x70x7.8mm) to the Galaxy S20 (152x69x7.9mm) and then the Galaxy S21 (152x71x7.9mm).

Colors: The Galaxy S22 comes in new colors that the S21 didn't offer

The Galaxy S21 came in six colors. This included black, silver, gray and white, as well as a chromelike purple and pink. Samsung added new color options for the Galaxy S22 line: The base Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus comes in black, white, pink gold (one color) and green, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in black, white, green and burgundy.

Camera: The difference between the Galaxy S22 and S21

The Galaxy S22 Ultra and S21 Ultra's camera specs look quite similar on paper. Both have a quadruple-lens main camera with a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses. The high-end models of Samsung's recent flagship phones also both sport a 40-megapixel selfie camera. The field of view on the wide and telephoto lenses, however, is a little bit wider on the Galaxy S22 Ultra than the S21 Ultra.

Despite these seeming fairly similar, Samsung promises there are other camera upgrades that should make the new phones better at taking pictures at night and framing multiple subjects at once.

For the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, both phones have a 50-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The regular and plus models of both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 featured a 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, in comparison.

Prior to the Galaxy S22 lineup's big reveal, rumors suggested the S22 Ultra could come with a 200-megapixel main camera. This would have been the highest pixel count available for a Samsung phone. Samsung Exynos, the electronic company's division for chipmaking, even flaunted a 200-megapixel phone camera in a March teaser tweet. This wasn't the case. But maybe bigger camera updates could be coming to Samsung's Galaxy S family in the future.

Processor: The Galaxy S22 comes with a new and improved chip

The Galaxy S22 got a processing boost compared with the Galaxy S21 line. The newest addition to Samsung's Galaxy S family runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Galaxy S21, by comparison, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the same processor that powers the Galaxy S21 FE.

Qualcomm confirmed in December that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is built by Samsung Foundry using its latest 4-nanometer process. Samsung also makes its own line of Exynos processors, but those chips are usually available only in certain areas -- not including the US.

Charging: Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra support 45-watt charging, offering faster power-up times

Samsung upgraded the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra with up to 45-watt wired charging support. This means the higher-end S22 models offer faster charging times over the standard S22, as well the Galaxy S21 lineup.

In terms of battery capacity, the standard Galaxy S21 has a larger 4,000-mAh battery. The standard Galaxy S22 has a battery capacity of 3,700 mAh, in comparison. But keep in mind that the Galaxy S22 is also smaller than the Galaxy S21.

What's in the box: Still no charger included with the S22 or S21

Samsung confirmed last year that, starting with the Galaxy S21 line, future smartphones won't include chargers or headphones in the box. This includes the Galaxy S22.

With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, Samsung included the S-Pen with the phone free of charge. This is unlike years past where you needed to buy the S-Pen separately from the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 vs. S21

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S21 Display size 6.1 inches 6.2 inches Dimensions 70.6x146x7.6mm 71.2x151.7x7.9mm Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 888 or 64-bit octa-core processor Cameras 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto 12MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto Battery 3,700-mAh 4,000-mAh Charging support 45W 25W Starting price (US) $800 $800 Starting price (GBP) £769 £769 Starting price (AUD) $1,450 (converted) $1,249

