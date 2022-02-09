Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. S21 Ultra: Every spec compared

Samsung's brand-new flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra, unveiled Wednesday at its Unpacked event, replaces last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra. We loved the S21 Ultra for its awesome performance and its stellar camera system -- in particular its amazing 10x optical zoom.

But how do the specs stack up between last year's model and the new one? You can see the full breakdown in the chart below, but it's easy to see that there's not a huge difference between the two phones, based on specs alone, which may come as a disappointment if you were you hoping for a radical new vision for the Galaxy S series this year.

Both phones have 6.8-inch displays with pretty much the same resolution, they both have 12GB of RAM (although the S21 Ultra could be configured up to 16GB), both support 5G, both have pretty much the same camera hardware (including that 10x optical zoom, 8K video and 108-megapixel main sensor) and both have the same size battery.

The S22 Ultra comes with the latest Android 12 software (the S21 Ultra got an update to Android 12 late last year), along with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor -- or Samsung's new Exynos processor, depending on the region. How these two chips really compare to the Snapdragon 888 chip in the S21 Ultra remains to be seen in our testing.

The biggest physical difference is the S22 Ultra's addition of the S Pen stylus, something typically only seen on the now-retired Galaxy Note series. If you loved doodling on Note phones then that's one reason to consider the S22 Ultra over its predecessor.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra specs comparison

Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S21 Ultra Display size, resolution 6.8-inch AMOLED (3,088x1,440 pixels) 6.8-inch AMOLED (3,200x1,440 pixels) Pixel density 501 ppi 515 ppi Dimensions (Millimeters) 77.9x163.3x8.9 mm 75.6x165.1x8.9mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 229 g 8.07 oz; 229g Mobile software Android 12 Upgraded to Android 12 Camera 108-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 108-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (3x telephoto), 10-megapixel (10x telephoto) Front-facing camera 40-megapixel 10-megapixel Video capture 4K 8K Processor Snapdragon 8 gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM/Storage 8GB + 128GB ; 12GB + 256GB; 12GB+512GB; 12GB+ 1TB 12GB, 128GB/256GB, 16GB, 512GB Expandable storage No No Battery 5,000 mAh (45W wired charger) 5,000 mAh Fingerprint sensor In-display In-display Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Special features 5G (mmw/Sub6), bundled S Pen, 100x Space Zoom (digital), 10x optical zoom, 47 W charging support IP68 rating, 5G-enabled, 100x Space Zoom, 10W wireless charging, 10x optical zoom Price off-contract (USD) $1,200 $1,200 (128GB), $1,250 (256GB), $1,380 (512GB) Price (GBP) £1,149 £1,329 Price (AUD) AU$2,170 (converted) AU$1,849

