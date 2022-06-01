Save Up to 50% Off Select Accessories at Verizon

Sometimes it feels like we live on our phones. They keep us connected with friends and family, and they're great for surfing the web, working or leisurely streaming games and videos. Grabbing accessories that cater to the ways you use your device can help you get the most out of your phone and improve your overall experience.

Verizon has plenty to offer outside of wireless plans, and right now you can cash in on early summer savings on a ton of mobile accessories. has marked down some of the most popular accessories from JBL, Otterbox and Xbox by up to 50% now through June 21.

With graduation season in full swing and Father's Day right around the corner, now's a great time to of Verizon accessories to find the perfect gift for less.

Staying connected is easy with $75 waterproof earbuds, a 50% savings. Not only do these buds have both noise-canceling technology (to immerse yourself) and ambient mode (to stay aware of your surroundings), they also get up to 7 hours of battery life on a single charge, with an additional 14 hours with the portable charging case.

Defender and Defender Pro cases -- for iPhones, Galaxy phones and more -- are stylish ways to keep your device safe from falls and other catastrophes, and they're marked down by as much as $14.

If music is your jam, you can bring the party wherever you go with Anker Soundcore and Bluetooth speakers, each $20 off, lowering the price to $90 and $60 respectively. Gamers can also save on wireless and .

Plus, you'll get free 2-day shipping on orders of $49 or more, making it even sweeter to treat yourself and someone you love.