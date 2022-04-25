Father's Day 2022: Best Gifts for Dad

Gift Guide

Spring has sprung and Father's Day will soon be upon us -- it's June 19, if you're wondering. While dads may be famously hard to buy for, there are tons of great gifts sure to be a hit with the old fellow. Dad has been splurging his hard-earned money on you for years and it's time for a little payback in the form of something he might never buy for himself. Sure, he'll probably appreciate that practical gift, but that's not what we're after. Now is the chance to spoil the guy who rarely spoils himself.

Below, you'll find a gift guide full of thoughtful gifts that we've gotten our hands on, tested and loved. We're betting he'll love them, too. There are gifts here for the outdoorsy type, a grillmaster dad, a stylish dad, a music lover or a guy who just likes to mess around with a cool new toy every once in a while.

So read on to see our hand-picked selections for best Father's Day gifts in 2022.

Ekster Ekster's Parliament leather wallet is sleek, sophisticated and smartly designed. Credit cards and other plastic are fanned out with the push of a button for quick and easy access. They're protected by an aluminum casing that makes the wallet a bit stiff, so it's not the best for a back pocket, but it'll slide effortlessly into a jacket pocket or front pants pocket. The Parliament is available in eight colors. You can also add a tracker card if Dad is the type to misplace his wallet every now and then.

Tidbyt Yes, the $179 price is a bit steep, but the Tidbyt display is a fun piece of functional decor that's well-built and stylish, with some serious retro charm. The Tidbyt can display all sorts of useful info on rotation, including the local time, weather, stock ticker, sports scores, event reminders and even the next departing train for your local subway stop. It also displays pictures, but the LED matrix lights make them look very pixielated. It's all part of Tidbyt's throwback charm and there's no question it'll look cool on Dad's desk or bookshelf.

V-Moda/CNET It doesn't get much better than these V-Moda "Licks" Crossfade headphones for a Rolling Stones superfan. The sound quality is up there with Bose and Sony's elite models, and the sleek and comfy headphones sport the British superband's signature "tongue" emblem. You can bag the same pair without the logo if he's more in the Beatles camp.

Solo Stove Backyard fire pits have been a keystone for social activity during the COVID-19 era -- and this is the best of them, hands down. Built from durable stainless steel and with a vented design that promotes air flow, the Solo Stove produces a beautiful and deeply warming fire with little smoke or airborne ash. (Perhaps best of all, your clothes do not reek of smoke the morning after.) Though the grandiose, 30-inch Yukon is the king of the lineup, the entry-level model, the 13-inch Ranger, costs about $200. They're not cheap -- but they're a slam-dunk gift for any fire pit enthusiast. And, finally, Solo Stove makes a range of nice accessories, but the stand -- and especially the cover -- are particularly useful for protecting your stove and fire pit area.

Everdure Everdure's Cube portable charcoal grill has a lot going for it. It's small enough to carry down to the beach or on a camping trip. It's also multifunctional, with a food-grade storage tray and prep board for dredging meats in seasoning or dicing vegetables. The Cube ain't bad to look at either and comes in a handful of colors.

Campo Grande If he already has the grill setup in good form, how about something truly special to throw on top? Campo Grande's Iberico box is pork like you've never had it before. Rich and marbled, it eats like expensive steak. This assortment comes with one four-rib rack, one 21- to 28-ounce Presa boneless roast, 18 to 25 ounces of Abanico or Pluma cuts with rich marbling and a 14- to 21-ounce Secreto (the best-kept "secret" cut, according to Spanish butchers). They're all Iberico and impossibly tasty.

Bevridge For a lover of American single malts, Bevridge's tasting kit is a snapshot of some of the best producers in the US. The $250 tag is a little steep, but most of these whiskies retail for around $80 a bottle. You'll also gain access to an interactive platform with on-demand videos and virtual distillery tours, so you can drink along with the men and women behind America's best single malts. Full list of whiskies included: Westland American Single Malt Whiskey

Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction

Virginia Distillery Company Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask

Colkegan American Single Malt

Balcones Texas "1" Single Malt

Westward Whiskey American Single Malt

Westward Stout Cask

Westward Pinot Noir Cask

Boulder American Single Malt Whisky Bottled in Bond

Boulder American Single Malt Whiskey Peated

Closca Bicycle helmets are a great idea, but they can also be a pain to lug around before and after the ride. This foldable bike helmet will protect his dome but then collapses in on itself when not in use to be easily stashed in a backpack.

Beer Drop This beer delivery box startup offers different plans, but with all of them, you can select the type of beer and specific beer styles that go into Dad's monthly craft beer subscription box shipments. Options include hoppy IPAs, fruit-forward beers, rich stouts, Belgian wheats and more. Monthly drops of microbrewery offerings start at $49 per month (plus $8 for shipping) for 10 beers. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

AAXA A projector is one of the best gifts I've ever received and if Pops loves firing up a live concert video or action flick, there's no better way to make 'em pop than with a projector. This model is compact and portable so you can bring it on vacation or easily set it up outside for movie night. The 1080p resolution hits the image resolution benchmark we look for in a projector too.

VSSL This sleek, waterproof aluminum tube is an amazing gift that has just about all of the gear an outdoorsy dad could need in a pinch. That includes a 200-lumen LED flood beam flashlight, a compass, a modest first aid kit and everything you need to start a fire -- each neatly packed into a modular storage puck. There's also some rope, a wire saw and a razor blade, some tape, sewing gear, fishing gear and everything you'd need to purify 7.5 liters of water. Weighing in at just under 1 pound, this supply kit is the perfect gift for the camping enthusiast or DIY dad -- but just as useful to stash in a car, boat or home.

Coral Vita Coral reefs are integral to the health of the planet and support more species per unit area than any other marine environment. They're also vanishing at an alarming clip, but nonprofit Coral Vita is hoping to reverse the trend by planting a wide variety of climate-change resilient corals in the Grand Bahamas. You can adopt a coral reef microfragment to be planted on Dad's behalf for $50 or a cookie (seven fragments) for $350. He'll get a personalized, printable adoption certificate, access to an exclusive member space and email updates from the farm.

Vincero Father's Day happens to directly precede sunglasses season, so he'll definitely get some good use out of a sleek pair for Father's Day. Vincero makes several styles but I'm partial to the Midway with that classic Wayfarer shape. They're available in four shades and reasonably priced, especially considering the quality build.

Traxxas Practical gifts have their place -- but how often does Dad get something that's pure fun? With a top speed in the 30 mph range, this high-performance remote control monster truck can roll over a variety of terrain and, courtesy of its waterproof electronics, through any mud puddle. I laughed and howled like a 10-year-old during my first few test rides and this gift idea is sure to put a smile on Dad's face. Though there's a little bit of a learning curve -- you'll need to bone up on lithium-polymer batteries and recharging peripherals -- it's no more complicated than setting up a new smartphone. (An entry-level LiPo battery and charger combo will run you another $60 or so.) And beginners will also benefit from the truck's "training mode," which cuts its considerable speed in half to help you cultivate your handling skills. But if you do wreck your rig, it's OK: Traxxas is known for its reasonable replacement parts and repair fees. This is also available at Amazon for a bit more money.

Kammock The Kammok Roo Double hammock is equally well-suited for backwoods camping and a backyard. It's big enough for Dad plus one -- or maybe two other pint-size companions -- as long as you keep the total to under 500 pounds. And, crafted from ripstop nylon, it's lightweight enough to throw in any backpack or day bag. You'll need some sturdy straps to rig the hammock to trees. If you're willing to splurge, however, I'd recommend Kammok's Swiftlet hammock stand: It's lightweight, surprisingly simple to assemble and adjust and it comes with a nice carrying case.

Demer Box There are plenty of great waterproof Bluetooth speakers on the market but perhaps none quite as distinctive as the Demer Box. The sound quality of this Bluetooth speaker is top-notch: This thing has audio that's loud and crisp, with a big-time low end. Built in the US, the "crush-proof" Pelican case is waterproof and nearly indestructible, and the DB2 model is big enough to carry Dad's favorite beer and a handful of other valuables. The rechargeable battery lasts for roughly 40 hours. That noted, if you're looking for a much more affordable speaker, we recommend the $30 Tribit X Sound Go, which is also a great gift, and it's waterproof and delivers surprisingly good sound for the price.

Russell Holly The father in your life absolutely has a favorite movie, sports team or TV series. Every one of those fathers would smile ear to ear to see a personal video from someone on that favorite thing wishing them a great day. Cameo allows you to seek out the person you think would delight dad and pay for a quick video from them. Prices vary quite a bit, but the end result is always pure joy.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Jabra's Elite 75t earbuds deliver better sound quality than the AirPods Pro, with superior clarity and tighter bass, and 7.5-hour battery life. And there are physical volume controls right on the buds. Read our Jabra Elite 75t review.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Chris Monroe/CNET With many people working and schooling from home for the foreseeable future, a robust Wi-Fi signal has never been more important. The Google Nest Wifi features speedy performance, pleasing aesthetics and doubles as a Google Assistant smart speaker. It's easy to set up, easy to use and easy to rely on -- and we think it's the best solution overall for upgrading your home network. Read our Nest Wifi review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET When Dad's ready to move beyond his TV's built-in speakers, this is where we suggest you start. Our longtime favorite, the V21 comes with a compact but powerful subwoofer, HDMI connectivity and terrific overall audio quality. Hands down, this is the best soundbar if you're looking for value. Read our Vizio V21 review.

DJI's Mavic Air 2 delivers everything you want in a drone: more than 30 minutes of flight time, a 6-mile range and safety features including high-quality obstacle avoidance and air traffic alerts. And the camera hardware is legit: This drone can capture 48-megapixel photos and 4K video at 60 frames per second. If you're looking for something a bit cheaper for dear old Dad, the excellent Mavic Mini is a great dad gift that now costs $399.

Steve Conaway This tank of a cooler is for a dad that takes his food, drink and outdoor adventures seriously. The Trailmate has useful accessories in spades. Those include (*takes breath*) oversized, never-flat wheels, a metal telescoping locking handle that pulls double-duty as a mounting point for the included serving tray, a dry/food basket, padded glove box, two accessory/bottle holders, four cup holders on the lid, a built-in mobile device stand, two bottle openers, four tie-down points, an outside pocket and a removable serving tray securely stored on the underside of the lid. Oh, and the drain plug for ice melt, can't forget that.

More thoughtful gift ideas for Dad