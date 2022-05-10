Mobile

17 Great Graduation Gifts New Grads Will Use Again and Again

Everything a recent high school or college grad needs to mark this momentous occasion.

Desiree DeNunzio headshot
David Carnoy headshot
Desiree DeNunzio
David Carnoy
6 min read
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Show More (12 items)

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Graduation season is here again, and that means it's time to start shopping for the grad in your life. Whether they're graduating from high school or college, graduation is a huge milestone. You'll naturally want to celebrate their success with a thoughtful gift that will help usher them into their new journey. 

A recent high school grad might soon be moving into a freshman dorm room. A college grad may be heading into the real world and getting their first apartment. Regardless of what their next phase is, we've rounded up a batch of gifts -- ranging from practical to traditional to trendy -- that most grads will appreciate. Take a look.
Land's End

Travel Carry On Luggage Duffle Bag

For weekend visits

They might be off on their own, but that doesn't mean they can't come and visit every now and then. This sturdy Land's End duffel is the perfect size for weekend trips. It usually costs $105, but you can get it on sale now for $84. And if you want to personalize it by having their initials embroidered on the front, it costs an extra $8. 

$84 at Land's End

Sony WH-1000XM4

For tuning out roommates
Dec 2020

The Sony WH-1000X4 are arguably the best all-around noise-canceling headphones. While they list for $350, they frequently sell for closer to $275. That's still expensive for a set of headphones, but compared to the AirPods Max at $549 this graduation gift seems like a bargain.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

 

$350 at Target
$348 at Amazon
$350 at Best Buy
Amazon

American Soft Linen, 6-Piece Towel Set

For their new abode

Whether they're moving into a dorm or their first apartment, every new grad needs a fresh set of towels. These 100% Turkish cotton towels are fluffy, soft and super-absorbent. Choose from 16 colors, from neutral white and taupe to bold turquoise or yellow.

$40 at Amazon
David Carnoy/CNET

Sonos Roam

For taking the party outside

Available in white or black for $179, the Roam is currently Sonos' smallest and most affordable speaker, though it's fairly expensive for a mini wireless speaker. This model, like Sonos' earlier, but more expensive, Move portable speaker, is equipped with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and can tap into an existing Sonos multiroom audio system and link with other Series 2-compatible Sonos speakers. This gift idea makes for a good starter speaker for those new to the Sonos world. Read our Sonos Roam review.

$179 at Amazon
David Carnoy/CNET

Theragun Mini

For easing stress

Here's a grad gift that's sure to please: a massage gun. There are many to choose from, but the Theragun Mini is nice, compact and surprisingly powerful (and pretty quiet). Available in a few color options, it retails for less than $200. 

$199 at Theragun
$158 at Amazon

Microwave Pasta Pot

For easy late-night meals

Perfect for beginner cooks or college students, this microwavable pasta pot lets you cook up noodles within minutes -- no stovetop or stirring required and no big cleanup afterward. It's a life-saver for grads who don't have a stove in their new dwelling.

$29 at Uncommon Goods
Sarah Tew/CNET

TCL 4-Series Roku TV

For binging their favorite shows

Roku is our favorite platform for a live TV streaming service like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, and it's even better baked into the TV. This TCL 4-Series can't beat the more expensive models on image quality -- its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially for the price. It comes in sizes from 43 to 75 inches; the price below is for 65 inches, more than enough for most grads.

Read our TCL 4-series Roku TV (2021) review.

 

$360 at Best Buy
$395 at eBay
Paige Thies/CNET

Astrea One Filtered Water Bottle

For staying hydrated

Chances are wherever your new grad is going, they might not have access to great-tasting tap water. This filtered water bottle is our top pick for making tap water taste crisp and pure. Dorm dwellers can stash it in a mini-fridge and easily take it with them on the go. Not only will it save them from having to shell out for bottled water, but it's easier on the planet too.  

$40 at Amazon
Zagg

Mophie PowerStation Go Rugged with Air Compressor

For auto emergencies

If your grad drives a car, the Mophie PowerStation Go Rugged is a versatile charger to have around. Not only does it house a 15,000-mAh battery for charging multiple devices but it has a built-in air compressor, as well as detachable cables for jump-starting a car.

Along with car tires, the air compressor can be used to pump up bike tires, inflatable boats and balls. Adapters and needles for the air compressor are included. Also worth noting: The battery has an AC outlet so you can power small devices that require a power cord and don't have a USB charging option. 

$160 at Amazon
Sunbasket

Sunbasket Meal Kit Subscription

For healthy meals

One harsh reality that accompanies graduation is that food doesn't magically appear. Whether your grad has been back home enjoying meals prepared by Mom and Dad or leaning on the campus cafeteria for sustenance, one thing is clear: It's high time they learned to cook. 

One of the easiest ways to do that is with a subscription to one of the many great meal kit services in 2022. Sunbasket is my favorite overall meal kit of the 10 or so I've tried, with loads of interesting recipes that aren't terribly complicated to execute -- even for a beginner. There are also some excellent budget-friendly meal kits as well as those aimed at healthy eating and even a slew of fully prepared meal delivery services for the truly kitchen-phobic.

Sunbasket allows you to send a gift in any amount for your grad to use on making healthy meal kits, instead of on a bar bill.

See at Sunbasket
Amazon

Amazon Gift Card

For the fickle grad

Not every grad wants or needs new items for their next adventure, and there's definitely nothing wrong with that! If the grad in your life isn't sure what they want or is hard to please, an Amazon gift card is a good way to go, and this one has a personal touch since it comes in a nifty grad cap gift box.

$25 at Amazon
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple AirPods Pro

For everyday listening

If your graduate doesn't already have these, they probably want them. The ultracompact, lightweight AirPods Pro feature a noise-isolating design that fits most ears securely and delivers top-notch performance for making calls, truly perfect for high school graduation gifts or college graduation gifts. (If your grad has an Android, check out the Beats Fit Pro instead.)

$175 at Amazon
$249 at Apple
$175 at Target
Black & Decker

Black & Decker 60-Piece Drill and Tool Kit

Since Mom or Dad can't be there to fix stuff

It can take years to acquire all of the tools needed for a household. This 60-piece kit is the perfect gift for this major milestone and will give your graduate a leg up by equipping them with everything they'll need. You get an 8-volt drill, a hammer, a level, a tape measure and a bunch of wrenches and screwdrivers -- all neatly packed into a handy carrying case, making it a perfect present for any new grad.

$48 at Amazon
Angela Lang/CNET

Apple Watch Series 7

A new twist on an old classic

The Apple Watch puts a modern spin on a traditional graduation gift. This is stylish and more practical than a simple bracelet. The Series 7, which can usually be found starting at under $400 for the smaller 41mm size, features an always-on display, blazing-fast speed and a host of health and wellness features.

$329 at Amazon
$399 at Best Buy
$399 at Apple

Wemore Weighted Blanket

For a good night's sleep

Most young adults need plenty of rest. (Don't we all?) Heavier than a regular blanket, this weighted blanket provides a calming effect that will help them get a better night's rest. And bonus points: The fuzzy texture makes it extra-snuggly. This blanket normally retails for $46, but right now, you can get it on sale for $41 when you apply a coupon at checkout.

$41 at Amazon
David Carnoy/CNET

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

Affordable AirPods alternative

If you don't want to shell out around $200 for the Apple's AirPods Pro, Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro, the company's first earbuds to feature active noise canceling, are a good alternative for significantly less money. Like the AirPods Pro, they have an IPX4 water-resistance rating (splashproof). 

While I had an issue with the included ear tips and had to use some other tips (it's crucial to get a tight seal or both noise canceling and sound quality will suffer), they should fit most people comfortably. Sound quality is better than Anker's earlier Liberty Air 2 and the noise canceling is effective. These also work well as a headset for making calls and are available in multiple color options. Read our Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro review.

$129 at Walmart.com
$100 at Amazon
$100 at Best Buy

Roku Express 4K Plus

For streaming shows

If you can't afford a new TV for your grad, you can still beef up their home entertainment options. Roku's excellent video streamers can turn any HDMI-equipped TV into a gateway to online entertainment bliss, featuring Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube, HBO Max and literally hundreds of other streaming channels. The Express 4K Plus is cheaper than the company's Streaming Stick 4K+ and other 4K HDR streaming devices, and it's our top pick for best streaming device overall.

$30 at Target
$29 at Amazon
$40 at Best Buy

Find The Perfect Gift

Under $50Under $100Under $250Under $500All
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingfoodiesromanticjewelryhomekids
107 results
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
$900 at Amazon
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch OLED
$350 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$309 at Amazon
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Aarke water carbonator
$230 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Apple AirPods 3
$169 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
Nixplay smart digital photo frame
$20 at CB2
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon