Best Father's Day Gifts for Every Budget

Dad will love all of these gifts, and the budget is just right.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
5 min read
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

You still have plenty of time to get your gifts ready for Father's Day (Sunday, June 19), but why procrastinate? There's no reason to scramble at the last minute to pick up a gift for the paternal figure in your life. Get on it now! 

There are plenty of great Father's Day gift options, no matter your budget. We've assembled some great gift ideas here at a variety of prices, including several that cost less than $100 and some for even less than $50 (our picks are listed from least to most expensive). All of the selected products have been fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors. 

Under $50

Roku Express 4K Plus

Best streamer for the money

With the most streaming app options and most user-friendly streaming platform interface, Roku is our favorite streaming system, and the Express 4K Plus streaming media player is arguably the best value streamer out there right now (yes, it supports 4K HDR streaming).

Also, thanks to the AirPlay update, this Roku device is one of the least expensive ways to connect your iPhone or other Apple device to your TV. Cheaper than the company's Streaming Stick 4K Plus and other 4K HDR streaming devices, it's our top pick for best streaming device overall.

Read our Roku Express 4K Plus review.

 

$30 at Target
$29 at Amazon
$40 at Best Buy
David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Go 3

Pocket-friendly wireless speaker

The JBL Go 3's durable design, coupled with surprisingly decent sound for its tiny size, make it one of the top micro Bluetooth speakers out there.

Available in multiple color options, it has an IP67 water-resistance rating, meaning it can be dunked in water and is dust-proof. Battery life is rated at up to 5 hours.

$50 at Target
$30 at Amazon
$40 at Best Buy
David Carnoy/CNET

Ugreen HiTune X6

Surprising sound

Yes, Ugreen's HiTune X6 buds are a bit weird looking, but they should fit most ears well and sound as good as many buds that cost more than $100 and sometimes even $150.

There are some caveats. First, I noticed that these sound better with the noise canceling off (they lose some clarity with it on). Also, while the included tips should fit most people's ears, I swapped in a pair of my favorite tips and got an even tighter seal, which improved sound quality.

Read our Ugreen HiTune X6 first take.

 

$60 at Amazon
David Carnoy/CNET

Blendjet 2

Cordless blender

There's nothing like a little blending on the go for dear old Dad's protein shakes. That's where the BlendJet 2 comes in. Equipped with a rechargeable battery, it's more powerful than you might expect and it can whip up smoothies without having to plug in anywhere. It charges via USB-C (you get about 15 blends per charge) and is fully waterproof.

$50 at Bed Bath & Beyond
David Carnoy/CNET

MyCharge Superhero MagLock

Wireless battery charger for latest iPhones

MyCharge calls its new line of magnetic power banks Superhero MagLock, implying that they're real saviors. Their design is impressive: Not only do the batteries, which come in various capacities, have strong magnets and stick well to the back of your iPhone 12 or 13, they also have raised coils, which help with reducing heat levels while charging.

The 3,000-mAh battery is lightweight and slim and is nice to have around for some emergency charging. However, it won't get you a full charge, so you'll probably want to step up to one of the higher-capacity options like the 6,000-mAh model. They're often discounted.

All the MagLock batteries charge Qi-enabled iPhones at 5 watts, although you can get faster charging if you go wired and use a USB-C to Lightning cable. I also liked how there's a chime when the charging starts and your phone tells you how much juice is left in the battery pack (it's tied into iOS 15). You can wirelessly charge Android devices as well but the MagLock won't stick unless you have a metal ring on the back of your phone's case (stick-on rings are available).

$50 at Amazon
Razer

Razer Kishi

Gaming wherever you are

Not every father has time to sit and enjoy a few hours of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the couch, but that doesn't mean they can't grab a moment to play while waiting in the car for kids to finish practice. Razer's Kishi controller clips onto whatever phone you own and gives you the full console experience in your hand. It's all you need to have some fun anywhere, and what Dad wouldn't want that?

Note that the Android version costs less than $50 while the iPhone version tends to cost $20 to $30 more.

Read our Razer Kishi review.

 

$77 at Target
$45 at Amazon
$80 at Best Buy

Best under $100
David Carnoy/CNET

Theragun Wave Solo vibrating massage ball

Roll out those muscles

I like Hyperice's Hypersphere Mini ($99) massage ball, but Theragun's new Wave Solo massage ball is arguably a tad better and definitely $20 cheaper at $79. It's also about the size of a softball (3.4 inches, or 8.7 cm, in diameter), charges with a USB-C cable (a full charge offers up to 200 minutes of battery life) and has three vibration speeds.

It's good for pinpointing such problem areas as hip flexors that you might roll out with a lacrosse ball. There's also a Wave Duo version for $99 that's good for rolling on either side of the spine or placing at the top of your shoulder behind your neck while lying down.

$79 at Therabody
$79 at Amazon
David Carnoy/CNET

Logitech Lift

Vertical mouse

Logitech makes a lot of mice and they're all designed to be comfortable to use. But products in its Ergo Series line, which now includes the new Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, are supposed to offer extra ergonomic advantages. In the case of the Lift, Logitech says its 57-degree vertical design "lifts your wrist into a more natural position" and "takes pressure off the wrist, while promoting a more natural forearm posture throughout the day."

One of the key differences between this model and the company's first vertical mouse, the MX Vertical (released in 2018 for $100), is that the Lift is more compact and designed for people with small- to medium-size hands. Also, instead of using a rechargeable battery, it's powered by a single AA battery that can last up to two years. Not using a rechargeable battery has allowed Logitech to make the Lift more affordable than its predecessor. It's available in three colors as well as a left-handed version (available in graphite only).

Read our Logitech Lift First Take.

 

$70 at Best Buy
Juan Garzon/CNET

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen.)

Solid smart display
Oct 2021

There are plenty of great Alexa-powered Echo products, but in this price range, we're fans of the new Google Nest Hub (2nd gen). The upgraded smart display delivers more bass along with a new Sleep Sensing feature. It also gives you instant access to a world of answers whenever you say, "Hey, Google," and allows you to cast content directly to the screen from any Android device. 

Read our Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) review.

 

$100 at Google Store
$100 at Target
$100 at Crutchfield
Amazon

Panasonic ER-GK80 body groomer

Latest in manscaping

Dad may be a little embarrassed if you get him this gift but he'll most likely appreciate it. Panasonic says its new ER-GK80-S has a unique V-shaped head that's "built to go everywhere" -- and with precision. It comes with two attachments, has almost 2 hours of battery life and can be used wet or dry. A travel case is included.

$79 at Amazon
David Carnoy/CNET

Iris Woozoo SC15 oscillating fan

Quiet yet powerful compact tablet fan

As we head into summer, what dad wouldn't appreciate a high-quality oscillating fan with multiple speed options and a small remote to control everything from afar? The Iris Woozoo SC15 oscillating fan comes in three colors -- blank, pink and blue (pictured) -- and is one of the nicer, more powerful "personal" table fans we've tried. 

$68 at Amazon
Sarah Tew/CNET

Logitech MX Keys Mini

Superb everyday keyboard

It's time to upgrade Dad's PC keyboard. Logitech's MX Keys is one of our favorite everyday Bluetooth keyboards and now it comes in two smaller versions that leave off the number pad and some other keys: MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac. Both cost $100, the same price as the standard MX Keys. Colors include rose, pale gray and graphite. 

Read our Logitech MX Keys Mini first take.

 

$120 at Target
$114 at Amazon
$120 at Best Buy
David Carnoy/CNET

Reef sandals

Fancy flip-flops

Reef makes a variety of sandals, flips-flops and slides with prices ranging from $30 to $75. While the premium models feature leather uppers, some Reef sandals have a key feature that certain dads will appreciate: a built-in bottle opener. 

$60 at Reef

Under $250
David Carnoy/CNET

Bose SoundLink Flex

Best mini Bluetooth speaker

When the SoundLink Flex speaker launched, Bose made some bold claims about its new Bluetooth speaker, particularly its bass performance. But it mostly lives up to the hype and is arguably the best-sounding wireless speaker for its compact size.

Available in three colors -- black, white smoke and stone blue (pictured) -- it's equipped with Bose's PositionIQ technology to automatically detect the speaker's orientation and deliver optimized sound based on whether it's upright, hanging or flat on its back.

Read our Bose SoundLink Flex review.

 

$129 at Crutchfield
$149 at Bose
$150 at Target
David Carnoy/CNET

Duer pants

High-tech jeans and trousers

Duer makes some of the best -- and most comfortable jeans and pants -- I've encountered. They're designed for both durability and stretchability and come in a variety of styles, with options for both slimmer -- and not-so-slim -- dads. Prices range from $130 to $200 for more weather-resistant models. The company also sells other garments, including shirts and shorts but it's more known for its "stretch" pants. The Performance Denim Slim is pictured here.

$135 at Duer
David Carnoy/CNET

Beats Fit Pro

Best sports buds for everyday use

While the Beats Fit Pro ($200) technically aren't AirPods, they're built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro (yes, Apple owns Beats). Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted. And for some people, they might just be better than the AirPods Pro.

Read our Beats Fit Pro review.

 

$200 at Target
$200 at Amazon
David Carnoy/CNET

Theragun Mini

First released in 2020, the 1.5-pound Theragun Mini massager is designed to be portable, easily fitting in a backpack or purse. While it doesn't have quite the power of one of Theragun's full-size devices, it's surprisingly powerful considering how small it is. I've tried larger massage guns in this price range, and it's just as powerful but half the size. The rechargeable battery is rated to last 2.5 hours, and a neoprene protective case is included. 

$160 at Best Buy
David Carnoy/CNET

Ecco Biom 2.1

High-tech cross trainer

Ecoo's new Biom 2.1 shoe is a comfortable cross-trainer that offers good support and can be used for everyday wear as well. It's a reasonably wide shoe (meaning it doesn't have a narrow fit) and comes in several colors. 

Ecco says that its Biom Natural Motion technology has three independent layers, and a mix of premium textiles and durable Ecco Yak Leather that are combined to create a lightweight, breathable upper while the Phorene midsole supplies energy return and bounce, and the company's Rubber Plus outsole delivers "excellent grip and traction." That's a lot of marketing lingo but the shoes largely live up to the hype.   

$160 at Ecco
David Carnoy/CNET

Ember temperature-controlled smart mug (14 ounces)

Temperature-controlled beverage

Ember makes 10-ounce (284 grams, $130) and 14-ounce (397 grams, $150) versions of its temperature-controlled smart mug, which keeps your hot drink of choice hot while you sip it over a longer drinking session. While it won't keep coffee or tea warm for hours, the idea is that you can select your ideal temp via the companion Ember app for iOS or Android and keep your drink at a high temperature for the 30 minutes or so it takes to casually finish it.

I personally prefer the larger version, but it does cost more (and the copper version, which does look cool, is $180). A good insulated mug with a top on it will also keep your beverage hot (and they are cheaper), but this Ember mug allows you to drink a cup of joe like you normally would and not sip it through a small hole in the top.

$150 at Best Buy
$150 at Apple
$142 at Amazon

Bonus premium pick
Amazon

Prodigy Automatic Scoring Bristle Dartboard System

Smart dartboard

This Wi-Fi-enabled smart dartboard isn't cheap, but if Dad is looking for an in-home "stadium" experience, this will deliver it. It does require the right space with nearby power to get set up properly, and you have to supply your own display if you want to show scores for all competitors to see in real-time. But the automatic scoring is highly accurate (it recognizes all types of darts) and a companion app allows you to save player profiles and track game histories and scores. If you can afford it, it makes for a nice addition to Dad's man cave. 

$999 at Amazon

