Samsung's new SmartTag Plus uses augmented reality to help you find your keys

Samsung has announced it will launch its new SmartTag Plus globally on April 16, with US availability to follow "in the coming weeks." The SmartTag Plus is a newer version of the $30 SmartTag, a device that helps users find lost items, such as keys.

The SmartTag Plus uses Bluetooth and ultra wideband technology to locate items the tag is connected to. Then, with augmented reality technology using phone cameras, the SmartThings Find service on Galaxy devices will visually guide users to their lost items.

Samsung didn't announce a price for the SmartTag Plus, and didn't immediately respond to a request for that information.

