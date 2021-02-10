The Samsung SmartTag looks just how you'd expect it to

The Samsung SmartTag helps you find your lost stuff, as long as it's in range.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung SmartTag and SmartTag Plus can be attached to frequently lost items such as keys, purses and backpacks. If you lose them, you can use your phone to track the position of the SmartTag and thus the missing item. 

The regular SmartTags use Bluetooth and will work with pretty much any Bluetooth-compatible Samsung phone from the last few years. The SmartTags Plus use ultrawideband wireless, are more expensive and are only compatible with the Galaxy S20 and S21 family of devices.  

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
Sarah Tew/CNET

The SmartTag looks a lot like similar Bluetooth devices like the Tile.  Here it is next to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.  

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
Sarah Tew/CNET

The interface is simple-looking and can help you find lost items you've already attached a SmartTag to. 

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
Sarah Tew/CNET

Keep scrolling through for more SmartTag photos.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
Sarah Tew/CNET

