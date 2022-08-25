Track Your Most Important Items With Tile Pro While It's On Sale for $28

If you're always misplacing your things, using a Bluetooth tracker can help you keep track of them and cut out all the frustration of searching for your stuff when you need to head out.

The Tile Pro Bluetooth tracker is a great way to keep track of your belongings and never lose them again, and right now you can get it for just $28 at and . That's a savings of 20%.

All you have to do is attach the Tile Pro tracker to whatever you don't want to lose, such as your keys or your handbag, and then use the app to find it if it goes missing. Open it, click "Find" and wait for the device to sound. The Tile app is available on both Android and Apple devices.

The Bluetooth technology in the Tile Pro has a range of up to 400 feet and includes a replaceable battery that lasts up to one year. It's also rated IP67 water-resistant so that you won't have to worry about getting caught in the rain when you're heading out the door. And it even works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

However, if you happen to wander out of range, you can still use the Tile app to view its most recent location on a map. Also, another great feature of the Tile Pro is that you can double press the button on your tracker and it will make your phone ring, inversely tracking your phone and making it easy to find when it's misplaced. How convenient! It even works when your phone is on silent.

There is even a Tile Premium plan available for an additional cost that you can subscribe to for added benefits like smart alerts when you leave something behind, free battery replacements sent annually and more.