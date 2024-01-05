X

Samsung Unpacked Event: What to Expect From Galaxy S24 Phones

Here's everything we know about Samsung's event on Jan. 17. We expect to learn more about the S24 series including the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy AI.

Sareena Dayaram
Sareena Dayaram
Sareena Dayaram Senior Editor
Sareena is a senior editor for CNET covering the mobile beat including device reviews. She is a seasoned multimedia journalist with more than a decade's worth of experience producing stories for television and digital publications across Asia's financial capitals including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mumbai. Prior to CNET, Sareena worked at CNN as a news writer and Reuters as a producer.
Expertise Huawei, Oppo, smartphones, smartwatches Credentials
  • More than a decade of journalism experience
See full bio
Sareena Dayaram
3 min read
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Samsung is kicking off smartphone launches for the year with its Galaxy S24 lineup, wherein new AI features are widely expected to be the main attraction.

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

The phones are expected to be officially unveiled at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on Jan.17. This year, Samsung says it'll usher in a "new era of mobile AI" following the launch of its own generative AI model. Galaxy AI, along with the company's Gauss AI model, will reportedly come integrated into some Galaxy S24 handsets.

AI-powered features have played an important role in smartphone imaging and cameras for years. Remember the term computational photography? But now it appears to be the next frontier for major phone makers. Google kicked it all off last fall with its latest Pixel 8 lineup, which boasts a suite of AI-powered tools that help you enhance and edit your photos.

Read more: Best Samsung Phones of 2024

Apple, meanwhile, is reportedly investing heavily in AI research, which is expected to translate into some exciting AI-based features for iPhones in the near future. 

While AI-powered features can certainly transform the mobile experience with useful optimizations such as improved battery life and voice assistant capabilities, it's also emerged as a key marketing narrative for major phone makers. Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event will be the latest example of a major phone maker attempting to take advantage of AI's time in the global spotlight.

Read More: Samsung Teases its Own ChatGPT-like AI for Galaxy Devices

See the Galaxy S23 Ultra's Camera in Action

A photo of trees at a park and the side of a building taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra
A photo of a pink flower taken on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
A photo of baked goods in a bakery display window taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
+11 more
See all photos

Galaxy S24 phone rumors

Much has been said (and leaked) about Samsung's flagship series ahead of the event. The Galaxy S24 series will likely receive a minor upgrade with the design tipped to remain largely unchanged. Expect routine changes to features like the camera and processor. Bigger upgrades are expected to come by way of new AI software and tricks. Samsung hasn't shared much yet, but it previously detailed a forthcoming feature called AI Live Translate coming to its "latest Galaxy AI phone." As the name suggests, audio and text translations will appear in real time as you speak. Crucially, this feature will be restricted to on-device AI, meaning conversations and translations won't leave the phone. 

Another salient change that could come is to the price tag of phones sold in the European Union. A recent report by GalaxyClub says the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus could receive a lower price tag of €899 and €1,149, respectively.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is reported to receive a price increase to €1,449, along with a larger storage option at the high end. The report didn't have details on US pricing, but it's likely that Samsung has a separate pricing strategy for North America. If you want more in-depth details on what is expected, read our Galaxy S24 rumor roundup here.

How to watch

Samsung plans to unveil its next-gen Galaxy S24 phones on Jan. 17. The media invitation, sent out this week, said to expect Samsung's "most intelligent mobile experience yet" in a nod to the forthcoming AI-powered features. The in-person event is happening in San Jose, California, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will stream on Samsung's YouTube channel. CNET will offer on-the-ground coverage of the event for official reveals of the new phones as well as any surprises Samsung might pull out.  

231211-yt-what-to-expect-phone-in-2024-v03
Watch this: What to Expect From Smartphones in 2024


Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans