Join CNET's Samsung Unpacked Event Party: Watching for the Galaxy S24 Reveal

New year, new phones. Samsung's Unpacked event kicks off Jan. 17 and the company is expected to unveil its Galaxy S24 lineup. We might also learn more about Samsung's AI efforts, including its Gauss generative AI model, which, rumor has it, will be an integral part of the Galaxy S24 series. You can join CNET's watch party to catch the keynote and hear from our experts before and after the presentation as they share commentary and analyses. 

The livestream, which you can join on CNET's YouTube channel, will be co-hosted by Abrar Al-Heeti and Bridget Carey, who'll kick things off with a preshow on everything we expect from Samsung. We'll also hear from Patrick Holland, who'll be on the ground covering the event in San Jose. 

The keynote begins at 10 a.m. PT, and afterwards, stick around for a breakdown and reactions to everything unveiled.

We also want to hear from you. Join the fun by chiming in via the live chat on our YouTube stream.

