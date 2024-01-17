The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Come in Yellow, Violet, Gray and Black

At its Unpacked event Wednesday, Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus phones, which have the usual incremental upgrades over their predecessors. But the S24's biggest leap is that it's among the first smartphones to include generative AI capability -- the same tech powering ChatGPT, Midjourney and other tools -- directly on the device.
The phones will be more usable outside on bright days, as they have upped their maximum brightness to 2,600 nits, up from 1,750 nits in the S23 series.
Here is the Galaxy S24 in a variety of colors.
The standard S24 and S24 Plus' cameras are roughly unchanged from last year's phones, with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view, 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom camera and 12-megapixel front-facing camera.
The S24 and S24 Plus still have an aluminum frame, while the S24 Ultra now has a titanium one.
The S24 series supports USB-C charging and data transfers, but it lacks expandable storage or a headphone port.
Among the new AI features, the S24 series can summarize notes, as shown here on the S24 Ultra.
There is Chat Assist for changing the tone, translating or spell checking your text message before sending it, as shown here on the S24 Ultra.
There's also Live Translate, which can translate calls in 13 languages during a conversation (again shown here on the S24 Ultra).