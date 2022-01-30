Don't miss the Galaxy S22 reveal: How to watch Samsung's Unpacked event

Samsung

After weeks of speculation, we have a confirmed date for the next Samsung Unpacked event. The big day is Feb. 9, and it's widely expected that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S22 lineup during Unpacked. Samsung will hold the event virtually on its website at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). Even though we're less than two weeks away, the rumors keep coming, and a major leak Friday gave us a peek at the S22 lineup's specs.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the star of the show. Leaks have indicated that it will be a successor to the Galaxy Note, which hasn't seen a new version since 2020, and Samsung even implied as much in a recent blog post. Samsung is expected to launch three versions of its new phone this year, as it's done in the past. That means we'll likely see a Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus alongside the rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra. Whatever the new Galaxy lineup will look like, customers can now .

The company announced a slew of products at its five Unpacked events last year. In January (the same week as CES 2021), the company took the wraps off the Galaxy S21 lineup with a standard Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra model. The flagship line was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds and SmartTag object tracker. Then in March, Samsung announced the cheaper Galaxy A smartphones, followed by new Galaxy Book laptops in April. Later in August, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. New options to customize Samsung's foldable phones were then announced in October.

Read on for everything we know so far about 2022's first Unpacked event. We'll update this story as new information becomes available.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

What day is the next Samsung event?

Samsung's next Unpacked event will take place on Feb. 9. That lines up with a previous rumor from leaker Ice Universe that indicated the Galaxy S22 will be announced on that day. Promotional material about the event was also leaked by well-known tipster Evan Blass before Samsung's announcement.

The event comes right after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE in early January ahead of CES 2022 The new phone is a more budget-friendly version of the Galaxy S21 with a few smart features and specs sacrificed to reach a lower price.

Read more: Best Samsung phones to buy for 2022

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 new Samsung Galaxy S22 rumors

Samsung hosted February events in 2020 and 2019 as well, but both were the company's first event of the year. The launches showed off foldable phones, earbuds and the company's S lineup with the S20 and S10, respectively. Both events were followed up by another launch in August focused on the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Watch.

Will the next Galaxy Unpacked be livestreamed?

The event will be hosted on Samsung's website on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). Previous live events have also been hosted on Samsung's YouTube page, which we expect to be the case for this upcoming event. We'll update this story with more details as they become available.

In the meantime, check out CNET's list of the most exciting phones to look forward to in 2022, our Galaxy S22 wish list and how the Galaxy S21 could compare to the S22 and S21 FE. For more about Android phones, check out CNET's review of Google's Pixel 6 and why you should give Pixel phones another chance. If you're more of an Apple fan, take a look at all the rumors about the next Apple event, the iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 14.