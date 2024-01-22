Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 Pro, OnePlus 12: High-End Flagships Compared

Samsung's $1,300 (£1,249, AU$2,199) Galaxy S24 Ultra is the company's highest-end and priciest phone in the lineup, highlighting lots of new AI features along with tweaks to its cameras.

It's also by far the most expensive non-folding flagship phone currently available, coming in at $100 more expensive than last year's base $1,200 Galaxy S23 Ultra and the also-$1,200 iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple.

Watch this: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max (Flagship Phones Compared) 10:31

However that price comes with the beefiest phone specs and a camera that's likely to specialize in detailed zoom photos. The S24 Ultra includes the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display and its 200-megapixel main camera that's now accompanied with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

While we'll have to wait for our Galaxy S24 Ultra review in order to see how those specs work on a daily basis, we can compare those specs against the most expensive phones offered by other flagship phone makers.

In the below chart, we've outlined what's inside the S24 Ultra and pit it against Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google's Pixel 8 Pro and the OnePlus 12.