Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 Pro, OnePlus 12: High-End Flagships Compared
How Samsung's highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra compares with the most expensive, non-folding phones offered by Apple, Google and OnePlus.
Samsung's $1,300 (£1,249, AU$2,199) Galaxy S24 Ultra is the company's highest-end and priciest phone in the lineup, highlighting lots of new AI features along with tweaks to its cameras.
It's also by far the most expensive non-folding flagship phone currently available, coming in at $100 more expensive than last year's base $1,200 Galaxy S23 Ultra and the also-$1,200 iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple.
However that price comes with the beefiest phone specs and a camera that's likely to specialize in detailed zoom photos. The S24 Ultra includes the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display and its 200-megapixel main camera that's now accompanied with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.
While we'll have to wait for our Galaxy S24 Ultra review in order to see how those specs work on a daily basis, we can compare those specs against the most expensive phones offered by other flagship phone makers.
In the below chart, we've outlined what's inside the S24 Ultra and pit it against Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google's Pixel 8 Pro and the OnePlus 12.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. OnePlus 12
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Google Pixel 8 Pro
|OnePlus 12
|Display size, resolution
|6.8-inch AMOLED; 3,120x1,440 pixels; 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate
|6.7-inch OLED; 2,796x1,290 pixels; 120Hz adaptive
|6.7-inch OLED; 3,120x1,440 pixels; 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate
|6.82-inch OLED; 3,168x1,440 pixels; 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate
|Pixel density
|501 ppi
|460 ppi
|489 ppi
|510 ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in
|3.02 x 6.29 x 0.32 in
|6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 in
|6.5 x 3 x 0.36 in
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|163 x 79 x 8.6 mm
|76.7 x 159.9 x 8.25 mm
|162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm
|164.3 x 76 x 9.2 mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|221 g (7.81 oz)
|213 g (7.5 oz)
|220 g (7.8 oz)
|Mobile software
|Android 14
|iOS 17
|Android 14
|Android 14
|Camera
|200-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (3x telephoto), 50-megapixel (5x telephoto)
|48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel telephoto (5x optical)
|50-megapixel (wide), 48-megapixel (ultrawide), 48-megapixel (telephoto)
|50-megapixel (wide), 48-megapixel (ultrawide), 64-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|10.5-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|Video capture
|8K
|4K
|4K
|8K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|A17 Pro
|Google Tensor G3
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|RAM/Storage
|12GB RAM + 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|12GB RAM + 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|12GB RAM + 256GB; 16GB RAM + 512GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Battery/Charger
|5,000 mAh
|Undisclosed; Apple claims up to 29 hours of video playback (25 hours streamed)
|5,050 mAh
|5,400 mAh (dual-2,700 mAh)
|Fingerprint sensor
|Under display
|None (Face ID)
|Under display
|Under display
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C (USB 3.0)
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Special features
|Titanium frame, 2,600-nit peak brightness; 7 years of OS and security updates; 5G (mmWave); IP68 water resistance; wireless PowerShare to charge other devices; integrated S Pen; UWB for finding other devices; 45W wired charging (charger not included); Galaxy AI; Wi-Fi 7; Gorilla Glass Armor cover glass
|5G (mmw/Sub6), Action Button, Always-On display, IP68 rating, MagSafe, Dynamic Island, 5x optical zoom (120mm equivalent), satellite connectivity, eSIM, Thread networking technology
|5G (Sub 6 and mmWave); VPN by Google One; 7 years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates; front-facing camera has autofocus; 13W Qi wireless charging; 30W wired charging; USB-3.2 speeds via USB-C; IP68 dust and water resistance; Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on front and back
|4,500-nit peak brightness; 80W wired charging (100W wired charging outside US); 50W wireless charging with fan dock; Wi-Fi 7; Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$1,300 (256GB)
|$1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB)
|$999 (128GB)
|$800 (256GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£1,249 (256GB)
|£1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB), £1,599 (1TB)
|£999 (128GB)
|TBD
|Price (AUD)
|AU$2,199 (256GB)
|AU$2,199 (256GB), AU$2,549 (512GB), AU$2,899 (1TB)
|AU$1,699 (128GB)
|TBD
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium DesignSee all photos
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans