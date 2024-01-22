X

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 Pro, OnePlus 12: High-End Flagships Compared

How Samsung's highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra compares with the most expensive, non-folding phones offered by Apple, Google and OnePlus.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra being held

The Galaxy S24 Ultra

 John Kim/CNET

Samsung's $1,300 (£1,249, AU$2,199) Galaxy S24 Ultra is the company's highest-end and priciest phone in the lineup, highlighting lots of new AI features along with tweaks to its cameras.

It's also by far the most expensive non-folding flagship phone currently available, coming in at $100 more expensive than last year's base $1,200 Galaxy S23 Ultra and the also-$1,200 iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple. 

However that price comes with the beefiest phone specs and a camera that's likely to specialize in detailed zoom photos. The S24 Ultra includes the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display and its 200-megapixel main camera that's now accompanied with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

While we'll have to wait for our Galaxy S24 Ultra review in order to see how those specs work on a daily basis, we can compare those specs against the most expensive phones offered by other flagship phone makers. 

In the below chart, we've outlined what's inside the S24 Ultra and pit it against Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google's Pixel 8 Pro and the OnePlus 12.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. OnePlus 12


Samsung Galaxy S24 UltraiPhone 15 Pro MaxGoogle Pixel 8 ProOnePlus 12
Display size, resolution 6.8-inch AMOLED; 3,120x1,440 pixels; 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate6.7-inch OLED; 2,796x1,290 pixels; 120Hz adaptive6.7-inch OLED; 3,120x1,440 pixels; 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate6.82-inch OLED; 3,168x1,440 pixels; 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate
Pixel density 501 ppi460 ppi489 ppi510 ppi
Dimensions (inches) 6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in3.02 x 6.29 x 0.32 in6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 in6.5 x 3 x 0.36 in
Dimensions (millimeters) 163 x 79 x 8.6 mm76.7 x 159.9 x 8.25 mm162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm164.3 x 76 x 9.2 mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 233 g (8.22 oz) 221 g (7.81 oz)213 g (7.5 oz)220 g (7.8 oz)
Mobile software Android 14iOS 17Android 14Android 14
Camera 200-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (3x telephoto), 50-megapixel (5x telephoto)48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel telephoto (5x optical)50-megapixel (wide), 48-megapixel (ultrawide), 48-megapixel (telephoto)50-megapixel (wide), 48-megapixel (ultrawide), 64-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel12-megapixel10.5-megapixel32-megapixel
Video capture 8K4K4K8K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3A17 ProGoogle Tensor G3Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM/Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB12GB RAM + 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB12GB RAM + 256GB; 16GB RAM + 512GB
Expandable storage NoneNoneNoneNone
Battery/Charger 5,000 mAhUndisclosed; Apple claims up to 29 hours of video playback (25 hours streamed)5,050 mAh5,400 mAh (dual-2,700 mAh)
Fingerprint sensor Under displayNone (Face ID)Under displayUnder display
Connector USB-CUSB-C (USB 3.0)USB-CUSB-C
Headphone jack NoneNoneNoneNone
Special features Titanium frame, 2,600-nit peak brightness; 7 years of OS and security updates; 5G (mmWave); IP68 water resistance; wireless PowerShare to charge other devices; integrated S Pen; UWB for finding other devices; 45W wired charging (charger not included); Galaxy AI; Wi-Fi 7; Gorilla Glass Armor cover glass5G (mmw/Sub6), Action Button, Always-On display, IP68 rating, MagSafe, Dynamic Island, 5x optical zoom (120mm equivalent), satellite connectivity, eSIM, Thread networking technology5G (Sub 6 and mmWave); VPN by Google One; 7 years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates; front-facing camera has autofocus; 13W Qi wireless charging; 30W wired charging; USB-3.2 speeds via USB-C; IP68 dust and water resistance; Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on front and back4,500-nit peak brightness; 80W wired charging (100W wired charging outside US); 50W wireless charging with fan dock; Wi-Fi 7; Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass
Price off-contract (USD) $1,300 (256GB)$1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB)$999 (128GB)$800 (256GB)
Price (GBP) £1,249 (256GB)£1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB), £1,599 (1TB)£999 (128GB)TBD
Price (AUD) AU$2,199 (256GB)AU$2,199 (256GB), AU$2,549 (512GB), AU$2,899 (1TB)AU$1,699 (128GB)TBD

